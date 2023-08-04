Randall Abrahams joins Telkom as exec for digital solutions

Telkom has appointed Randall Abrahams as group executive for digital solutions.

Telkom has appointed Randall Abrahams as group executive for digital solutions, a move that the company says would strengthen its strategy.

Abrahams will assist drive Telkom's transition to a fully digital firm, says the company.

Telkom says he will be working with cross-functional teams of IT, marketing, product, and customer-experience specialists to align digital efforts with business needs and execute on its purpose of connecting South Africans.



According to the company, Telkom's digital strategy links with its PIVOT business plan and is focused on offering customers with API-powered services.



Abrahams will also be involved in the development of Telkom's platform business in non-connectivity products such as fintech, advertising, content, smart homes, and small business enterprise solutions.



The company says Abrahams will handle Telkom's digital platform business under its technology function.

His responsibilities will include developing digital strategy and identifying and executing "innovative technologies to develop opportunities" for the group.

Abrahams, according to Telkom, is well-equipped to drive its digital business, having held leadership and strategy responsibilities in the digital content, music, broadcasting, television, and internet sectors.



"We are excited to have Randall joining Telkom," says Telkom group CEO, Serame Taukobong. "His expertise in the digital and communications space is highly respected, and we look forward to working with him on our ongoing digital transformation to deliver value for our stakeholders."



Abrahams says: "Joining Telkom is a proud moment for me, and I relish the challenge and the opportunities that the group offers. It's a chance to really make a difference, by improving the lives of South Africans through Telkom's data-led capabilities.