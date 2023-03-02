BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Legal View

Report: Money laundering and financial crime risk in Africa

▪ Corruption ▪ Wildlife and human trafficking ▪ Terrorism financing ▪ FATF ratings
Issued by LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Johannesburg, 02 Mar 2023
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Press Office
Read time 1min 30sec

Illicit and illegal activity needs the financial system. For crime to pay, criminals need to launder the proceeds of their crimes. Terrorists need money to finance their activities. And those exploiting vulnerable people for financial gain need to disguise the source of their wealth. Across the world, criminals and terrorists are constantly looking for weak points in the financial system – and there are many reasons why Africa is seen as particularly vulnerable.

It is estimated that US$50 billion a year in illicit financial funds flows out of West African countries alone.[1] These illicit activities represent a net loss for the region – in terms of lost country and company revenue, investment and legitimacy. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is leading the global fightback. When it was founded in 1989, the FATF focused on creating global standards to combat money laundering. It has since expanded its scope to cover issues such as terrorism and proliferation financing and has released detailed guidance on a variety of financial crime-related issues, including human and wildlife trafficking and the risks associated with specific activities and professions.

In this report, we look at the major financial crime risk typologies in Africa and the sanctions issued by international and national bodies that impact trade and the financial sector in Africa. We also assess the current state of Africa’s anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulations and discuss steps that can be taken to address ongoing risks. 

Download the report below to learn more. 

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.