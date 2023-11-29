NEC recognised as Cisco's Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year for EMEA region

Johann Coetzee, Executive VP of NEC XON.

NEC, which positions itself as a leading global technology integrator, is proud to announce it has been recognised as Cisco's Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The award is a testament to the success of NEC’s expanding partnership with Cisco. Projects that accelerated the deployment of innovative IP metro/access transport and edge cloud computing solutions globally were instrumental in securing the accolade.

“Receiving an EMEA award from Cisco is a momentous achievement, highlighting the culmination of a two-decades-long partnership with Cisco,” says Johann Coetzee, Executive VP of NEC XON, NEC’s subsidiary in Africa. "Our access to global expertise enables us to leverage vertical industry-specific skills built over two decades of experience. Collaboration with NEC's global entities across EMEA, Asia and Latin America, all enjoying Cisco Gold partner status, has played a pivotal role in our success. This recognition underscores the dedication and investment made by both companies to expand their global collaboration and bring unparalleled expertise and experience to the African market.”

Coetzee believes that collaboration across the network solution ecosystem is essential for continued success in meeting diverse customer requirements. NEC XON itself recently achieved Cisco Gold Partner status. The swift ascent to prominence within the Cisco ecosystem is a testament to its commitment to excellence, strategic initiatives and the exceptional capabilities of its dedicated team. Now, NEC XON is on a journey to become a Cisco Global Gold Integrator partner, the highest level of partnership status within Cisco. This achievement is reserved for partners with the capability and expertise to consistently deliver Cisco solutions on a global scale, instilling trust in customers and Cisco alike.

“Our unique approach is grounded in a mature local delivery framework. We aim to be a trusted adviser to our customers, with a focus on proper processes and procedures, ensuring successful deployments, customer satisfaction, loyalty and long-lasting relationships,” Coetzee concludes.