Fortinet’s latest next-gen firewall helps customers achieve sustainability goals by consuming 80% less power than rivals

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet “Improving sustainability practices is a top-of-mind business concern for enterprises today, which is putting pressure on CIOs to reduce the carbon footprint of their IT infrastructure. Fortinet continues to meet our own sustainability goals and help our customers do the same through our dedication to improving the performance and energy efficiency of our products. The FortiGate 1000F series of next-generation firewalls, which delivers higher performance and lower power consumption compared to competitive solutions, is the latest example from Fortinet.”

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a leader in broad, integrated and automated cyber security solutions, today announced FortiGate 1000F, the latest series of next-generation firewalls (NGFW) from Fortinet to deliver higher performance – more than seven times faster firewall throughput, and lower power consumption – 83% fewer watts per Gbps of firewall throughput – than competitive solutions.

Performance is no longer the only consideration as CIOs focus on sustainability

In addition to being chartered to maintain a resilient and secure hybrid IT environment, most enterprises also have sustainability goals they have to meet. This has added more pressure for CIOs and IT leaders as sustainability and cost control have become an important board-level line item. In fact, the Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2023 Sustainable Technology report reveals: “By 2025, 50% of CIOs will have performance metrics tied to the sustainability of the IT organisation.”

Delivering high-performance, environmentally sustainable, consistent security for the data centre

As the vendor that received the highest score for the enterprise data centre use case in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Network Firewalls report, and a leader in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 report, Fortinet is pleased to announce the FortiGate 1000F series, the latest NGFW for enterprise data centres.

Supported by over 20 years of developing purpose-built security processing units (SPUs), FortiGate 1000F continues Fortinet’s legacy of delivering NGFWs that provide the scale, performance and power savings to meet the security requirements of today's enterprise data centres.

High-performance security

Fortinet’s purpose-built SPUs enable FortiGate 1000F to deliver an average of 7.4x more firewall throughput to help enterprise security keep pace with the speed of today’s networks. FortiGate 1000F also offers nearly seven times higher IPsec VPN performance and seven times higher SSL inspection throughput than the industry average to ensure network blind spots are eliminated and enterprises have full visibility of clear-text and encrypted network flows without introducing bottlenecks. This is critical for high-performance data centres in order to defend mission-critical data and rapidly identify and stop threats before they infiltrate the network. Additionally, with threat protection performance that is two times higher than the industry average, FortiGate 1000F processes critical AI/ML-powered security services such as IPS, application control and malware protection faster than other offerings. As is true with Fortinet’s entire line of FortiGate NGFWs, FortiGate 1000F enables secure digital transformation by delivering advanced visibility and control over network traffic to support enterprises in building contextual, evolving network and security policies.

Environmentally sustainable security

FortiGate 1000F helps customers achieve their sustainability goals by requiring 83% fewer watts per Gbps of firewall throughput and requiring 86% fewer watts per Gbps of IPsec VPN throughput. FortiGate 1000F also requires less cooling than other solutions, generating only 15% of the BTU/h per Gbps of firewall throughput compared to competitive firewalls. Fortinet’s high-performance, low-power network firewalls mean that enterprises require fewer firewalls to accomplish their business needs, helping further reduce costs for space and cooling in the data centre.

Consistent security

FortiGate 1000F is powered by a single operating system, FortiOS, which provides unified security and management frameworks across all form factors and edges, supporting hybrid environments in a consistent and co-ordinated way. With FortiOS everywhere, customers benefit from broad visibility, seamless integration and interoperability between critical security elements, and granular control and automation. This includes Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with a built-in ZTNA application gateway, allowing explicit access to applications and enforcing customers' zero trust policies.

Like all FortiGate next-generation firewalls, FortiGate 1000F includes a suite of FortiGuard AI-powered Security Services that are developed and continually enhanced by FortiGuard Labs. For advanced, real-time protection against known and unknown threats in the data centre, customers can leverage AI-powered IPS and anti-virus, as well as the industry’s first in-line sandbox protection to stop malware and ransomware from ever entering the network. Enterprise data centres depend on these services to monitor and protect against file-based attack tactics, malware, lateral movement, ransomware and credential-based attacks.

FortiGate 1000F vs competitors

Below is a comparison of the top firewalls on the market against the target performance numbers of the FortiGate 1000F series. Security Compute Rating is a benchmark (performance multiplier) that compares FortiGate performance metrics versus the industry average of competing products across various categories that fall within the same price band. Also included are power and heat metrics for competing products showcasing the energy efficiency of FortiGate 1000F versus competitive solutions.