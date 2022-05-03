After Raising $15 Million in Private Rounds, YGG SEA Announces the $SEA Token IDO Public Sale on Copper

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia (YGG SEA), a sub-decentralized autonomous organization (subDAO) of the Philippines-based blockchain gaming startup Yield Guild Games (YGG), today announced the upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) of its $SEA token on the Copper launchpad.

The $SEA Token Launch Auction will commence on the Copper platform on May 9th at 15:00 UTC and it will run through May 14th. A total of 75 million $SEA tokens have been allocated to the IDO public sale, representing 7.5% of the total supply of one billion tokens. The starting price is set at $0.50.

“The IDO is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appreciate our community’s unconditional support,” said YGG SEA Co-founder Irene Umar. “We are where we are because of the community and we would like the community to own a piece of YGG SEA through the IDO. DYOR, all I can say: what you see today is just the beginning of what will unfold in the coming months.”

$SEA is the governance token of YGG SEA. It gives community members the right to vote on governance proposals, ecosystem reward allocations, most desired features/reward models that reflect local needs, and whitelist opportunities for GameFi as well as non-GameFi NFTs.

Since community is at the core of YGG SEA, the guild is committed to giving everyone the opportunity and time to participate in the IDO in a fair and transparent manner. Copper is the most decentralized and user-friendly way to participate in a specific configuration of Balancer’s Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs), allowing more equitable distribution of tokens for all participants.

The Token Launch Auction on Copper allows for real-time price discovery, open and permissionless participation, and fair distribution of tokens. It disincentivizes front-running bots and whales to get the $SEA token into the hands of as many participants as possible.

YGG SEA is the leading guild for Southeast Asia, having invested in 76 projects since November 2021. Ten games have become accessible to the YGG SEA guild members, and many more to launch within this year. It currently has offices in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Following the IDO, YGG SEA plans to expand into three additional countries within six months, with complete SEA coverage planned by 2024.

YGG SEA had earlier raised $15 million across two rounds from notable investors including Crypto.com Capital, Animoca Brands, Solana Ventures, Polygon, and others.