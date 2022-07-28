China Telecom, ZTE jointly complete industry's first video service identification, intelligent guarantee trial on 5G base station

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, in collaboration with the Guangxi Branch of China Telecom, has completed the trial of the industry's first video service identification and intelligent guarantee on 5G base station in Nanning, Guangxi Province.

The trial result shows that the initial buffering delay of the video service and the ratio of network jam duration decrease by 22.8% and 33.6% respectively. Consequently, the overall service perception is improved significantly.

With the increasing popularity of mobile terminal apps, especially the video, live broadcast and code scanning services, users have higher requirements for service perception. According to the global mobile broadband traffic forecast, the video traffic is increasing rapidly, accounting for more than 70% of the internet traffic.

Currently, the service perception is identified through a third-party perception evaluation system in the industry. Service identification is performed on the core network. However, this QOS (quality of service) streaming based on 3GPP’s definition can only distinguish service categories and cannot accurately distinguish specific services, especially video services.

According to the trial, accurate service identification based on ZTE’s Radio Composer solution can be achieved through intrinsic base station computing capability without new hardware deployment. Taking video services as an example, ZTE’s closed-loop service perception evaluation system is established to implement real-time video experience evaluation. When expected experience cannot be reached, accurate service guarantee can be enabled through user orchestration.

“ZTE's service perception evaluation system and the third-party perception evaluation software are highly compatible during the trial. The guarantee policy, which is enabled after the service identification, can effectively improve the service perception and user experiences,” said Jin Zhijian, Deputy General Manager of Guangxi Telecom Wireless Network Optimization Center. “This successful trial opens a new phase of network evaluation based on service perception. On this basis, further trials will be carried out in the future and will be extended to multiple services, such as instant messaging, portal website clicks, application download, social media and wireless code scanning. The service perception evaluation system will be adaptively adjusted with the development of new services.”