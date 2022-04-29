New digital two-way radio from Motorola Solutions cuts through the noise for clear, reliable team communications

Motorola Solutions today announced the launch of the MOTOTRBO R7 in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The new digital two-way radio offers advanced audio features and a slim, rugged design to connect teams in loud, rough and dynamic environments.

The MOTOTRBO R7 portable radios meet the Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Standard Tier II and III and deliver sharp, clear speech for better intelligibility, with industrial-level noise cancellation, automatic feedback suppression and automatic volume adjustment based on background noise. Critical and detailed information is displayed on the home screen, alleviating the need for workers to scroll through multiple screens to access alerts or text messages. The device can be programmed and updated over the air via WiFi to reduce downtime and is powered by a battery that lasts up to 28 hours.

The MOTOTRBO R7 is easily connected to a variety of sensors over DMR and Bluetooth and can be integrated with video security and access control systems. This allows security personnel to receive notifications on the radio when there are unauthorised attempts to access secure areas or doors are propped open. Plant operators and field workers are able to receive critical alerts when high levels of hazardous gas are detected and rapidly react to help keep everyone safe.

“Being able to depend on clear and loud radio communication in every scenario is critical to ensure operational efficiency and support the safety of staff, customers and members of the public,” said Vivienne Francis, vice-president EMEA channel, Motorola Solutions. “The MOTOTRBO R7 is designed for the most challenging environments, ranging from factories with heavy machinery to noisy stadiums, ensuring everyone can hear and be heard in any situation. Its integration with other safety systems and technologies creates new opportunities for how teams interact and collaborate, and allows staff to respond more quickly in an emergency.”