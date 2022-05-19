Comms dept spent R15m on hotels in three years

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies paid over R15 million for accommodation in the last three years.

The figure was revealed in Parliament following a query by Democratic Alliance MP Michael Bagraim. He asked minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to give the “total amount spent on catering, entertainment and accommodation for her, the deputy minister and officials of her department since 29 May 2019”.

In response, acting director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani said the total amount spent on accommodation for the period in question was R15 345 562.

The minister’s accommodation bill was R3 615 001 and the deputy minister’s was R1 021 003, while officials in the department spent R10 709 557.

The total amount spent by the department on catering for the period in question was pegged at R738 982.

The catering budget for the minister for that period was R157 644, that of deputy minister stood at R90 665 and officials in the department spent R490 672.

In the period, there was no money spent by any of the officials in the department on entertainment.