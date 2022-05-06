OPPO's high-end Reno7 Z 5G makes SA debut

The Reno7 Z 5G.

OPPO has announced the availability of the latest member of its Reno high-end smartphone range − the Reno7 Z 5G − in SA.

Almost 18 months after launching in the South African market, the Chinese smartphone brand says it is gaining local market share and has cornered 10% of the local postpaid smartphone market.

The company says theReno7 Z 5G is among the first devices to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform built on a 6nm process and equipped with Bokeh Flare Portrait and selfie HDR imaging features.

Reno7 Z 5G is now available across participating networks and select local retail stores. The 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM models will be priced at R11 699.

Oppo says the 5G-enabled phone is equipped with professional portrait photography capabilities designed to capture diverse lifestyles.It features a 64MP high-res main camera, 2MP macro camera, 2MP depth camera and 16MP front camera.

The phone has an ultra-slim retro design, weighing approximately 173g. It includes 2.5D front and back right-angled bezels with a C-shaped frame, giving the phone a sleek appearance, adds the company.

“Reno7 Z 5G is one of the first smartphones to come with ColourOS 12 pre-installed out of the box. Air gestures allow users to answer calls, mute calls, or scroll pages by swiping their hands in the air, while features such as AI system booster, quick start-up, game focus mode and AI frame rate stabiliser provide a seamless and immersive entertainment experience for users,” says OPPO.

In terms of security and privacy, the operating system level on ColorOS 12is certified by third-parties such as ISO and ePrivacy, and allows users to enable or disable any of the app's camera or mic permissions with one swipe.

Other privacy features include anti-peeping for notifications, which hides detailed notifications if the smartphone detects someone else looking at the phone screen when messages appear.

Beyond phone devices, OPPO also provides users with internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. It has a footprint in more than 50 countries, with more than 40 000 employees.