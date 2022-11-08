The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association will Champion the Sector across Key Markets (Photo: AETOSWire)

The launch of MEA & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) in Abu Dhabi is being seen as a pivotal step forward in the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems.

MEAACBA is a non profit organisation which has cross-industry representation with a focus on education, coordination, and innovation for participants across the crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

Board Chairman, Jehanzeb Awan, said: “MEAACBA will bring the knowledge, connections and gravitas needed to create wide reaching benefits for this highly dynamic and exciting space. We are dedicated to educating the global community and helping all businesses succeed and thrive. This will be delivered by industry experts sharing knowledge through webinars, courses and events. The industry will benefit from the Association as it provides a coordination mechanism between regulators, government agencies, banks, legal, tax and advisory firms to address the most pressing challenges.”

The Association is supported by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Chairman of the ADGM, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, commented: “Abu Dhabi, and the UAE is a leader in the development of innovative and compliant crypto and blockchain businesses, showing how these can be part of a progressive financial services sector. We are pleased to be able to support MEAACBA which will contribute towards developing this dynamic sector.”

MEAACBA membership is open to all companies and individuals across MEA and Asia that are involved with the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. This includes but is not limited to exchanges, custodians, consulting firms, regulators, technology developers, digital asset traders and NFT/ Metaverse firms.

Board Member Richard Teng, Binance Regional Head of MENA, said: “We have always said that good regulation is good for crypto, and bad regulation will be bad for all the industry. Therefore, we welcome and want to be part of initiatives like MEAACBA which look to address the difficult questions through collaboration and education. The best way forward for our industry is to be inclusive and to build trust with our users.”

