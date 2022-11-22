Mavenir Launches CPaaS Integrated Offering for CSPs

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, today announced the launch of its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) offering.

Mavenir’s CPaaS combines Application Programming Interface (API) enablers and turnkey applications to deliver a complete customer engagement and business messaging monetization solution for Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

CPaaS enables digital transformation, helping businesses improve customer engagement and increase efficiency, and represents a growing business opportunity for CSPs.

Mavenir CPaaS allows CSPs to:

Increase the monetization of their network assets — by enabling new business use cases and applications. CSPs looking for new revenue streams can directly offer businesses a way to integrate communications capabilities within existing business applications and processes, leveraging their existing network assets to provide reliable traffic termination.

— by enabling new business use cases and applications. CSPs looking for new revenue streams can directly offer businesses a way to integrate communications capabilities within existing business applications and processes, leveraging their existing network assets to provide reliable traffic termination. Capitalize on business transformation trends like conversational commerce — CSPs can also expand their offering with Mavenir's CPaaS business messaging and customer engagement capabilities, delivering multi-channel mobile-native messaging experiences like RCS on Google Business Messages, Apple Messages for Business, SMS, and MMS.

— CSPs can also expand their offering with Mavenir's CPaaS business messaging and customer engagement capabilities, delivering multi-channel mobile-native messaging experiences like RCS on Google Business Messages, Apple Messages for Business, SMS, and MMS. Create rich messaging experiences — Mavenir CPaaS includes turnkey applications like Smart 2FA, Campaign and Chatbot Studios, Visual Flow Builder, SMS Message Exchange for Webex and Microsoft Teams, Number Masking, as well as a set of programmable APIs for voice, video, omnichannel messaging, and WebRTC capabilities.

— Mavenir CPaaS includes turnkey applications like Smart 2FA, Campaign and Chatbot Studios, Visual Flow Builder, SMS Message Exchange for Webex and Microsoft Teams, Number Masking, as well as a set of programmable APIs for voice, video, omnichannel messaging, and WebRTC capabilities. Accelerate innovation and differentiation — using the Mavenir CPaaS APIs and SDKs, CSPs can use their internal innovation teams or work with third-party partners to combine their network capabilities into new, unique, and differentiated service offerings that address specific industry verticals (e.g., healthcare, financial services, travel & hospitality, etc.).

"Consumer mobile messaging continues to accelerate and requires businesses to learn to engage customers on their preferred channels, on a global scale and at any time," said Jorgen Nilsson, President of Enterprise Connect Solutions at Mavenir. "The combination of immersive features and mobile business communication enablers into an integrated solution empowers CSPs with an even broader set of services to solidify their customer engagement initiatives, while expanding their share of revenue in the business communications value chain."

Mavenir CPaaS is available as a SaaS offering, managed and operated by Mavenir in the public cloud and offered in a pay-as-you-grow model that minimizes upfront investments and risks, accelerating time to market.