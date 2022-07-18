Telecom CEOs mark Mandela Day by reflecting on Madiba magic

Former president Nelson Mandela.

The CEOs of telecoms companies are marking Nelson Mandela Day by pledging to empower young people with in-demand skills for the future, and reflecting on the Mandela wisdom they use every day in their companies.

Douglas Craigie Stevenson and Serame Taukobong, CEOs of Cell C and Telkom, respectively, are participating in the #67MinutesOfMentorship. Sitho Mdlalose, MD of Vodacom SA, is hosting the telco’s first “Festival of Giving”, an event launched to commemorate Mandela month.

Vodacom’s activities for the month include entrepreneur upskilling for learners at Botshabelo, a non-profit organisation in Midrand.

Nelson Mandela International Day is held in honour of the late former president Nelson Mandela and is celebrated each year on 18 July, Mandela's birthday.

The day is a commemoration of the former president’s birthday and calls on all to dedicate at least 67 minutes of the day in service of those less fortunate, or doing good acts in the community.

To mark this year’s celebrations, ITWeb spoke to telco CEOs, asking them to share their views on important lessons learned from the life of the late statesman and how these inspire them to manage their work environments.

Celebrations this year are being held on the back of growing unemployment among the youth in SA. In recent months, focus has been shifted towards empowering young people with fourth industrial revolution skills.

“Nelson Mandela said the youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow and I believe it is critical for business leaders to invest in future leaders,” says Cell C’s Craigie Stevenson.

“As a business mentor, I will be assigned a mentee that I will share with and guide on being a leader and the importance of resilience and grit in today’s business world.

“On the 18th of July, we are going beyond 67 minutes – we have identified a charity in Orange Farm (Orange Farm Children’s Home) where we have commenced painting of the premises and will be donating furniture (beds and chairs), groceries, 20 tablets and two routers so they too may connect to the digital world.”

Telkom’s Taukobong will be part of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s mentorship boardroom programme.

“My all-time favourite quote of Nelson Mandela is: ‘It always seems impossible until it is done.’ I don’t let challenges discourage me from reaching my goals. I am persistent and a firm believer in execution and getting things done. It is only when we give our best effort, do we achieve what we thought was impossible,” he says.

Vodacom’s Mdlalose tells ITWeb: “I am one among millions on our beautiful and extraordinary continent who owe my inherent desire to contribute all that we, in our individual lives, uniquely can, to see Africa rise.

“The importance of how leaders prioritise key issues, focus on what they can influence, steady themselves in times of storms, admit their mistakes, and most importantly, place a high value on the people they serve and lead, cannot be underestimated.

“These are but a few lessons from the incredible life of Madiba that have shaped my leadership journey, as I contribute my part alongside other leaders in connecting our continent for a better future.

“Perhaps, however, when I consider the single most impacting trait of this giant of the continent that I most attempt to replicate, it would undoubtedly be his humility and consideration of all people as equally important.”

Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN SA, says throughout his career he has reflected on the leadership of the former president.

“Coming from humble beginnings in Phake Village in Mpumalanga, I have always chosen to remain actively tethered to my roots. In my mind, Tata Madiba’s humility and self-awareness was one of his most powerful character traits. He purposefully maintained his down to earth nature, his connection to his home and people in Mveso, despite him being one of the most famous people in the world.

“Tata Madiba showed us that power and influence is always best deployed with deliberate leadership that is always grounded in kindness.”