Collaboration between IQM Quantum Computers, Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar-Ilan University to accelerate quantum technology research.

Picture 1. -IQM processor example (Graphic: Business Wire)

IQM Quantum Computers, Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar-Ilan University have started a research cooperation on quantum technologies, with IQM providing commercial-grade quantum-computing hardware components to both universities.



IQM, the Pan-European leader in quantum computers, Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar-Ilan University, among the leading universities in the world, announced today cooperation in quantum computing focused on research, exchange of know-how and quantum hardware.

The purpose of the cooperation is to provide the researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (in the group led by Professor Nadav Katz within its Physics Department and Quantum Information Science Center) and Bar-Ilan University (in the group led by Professor Michael Stern, of the Department of Physics) commercial-grade quantum-computing hardware developed by IQM. Researchers in these groups will conduct experiments using the IQM hardware and further advance scientific development.

The initiative also includes testing IQM’s qubit technology and conducting experiments based on its hardware. This long-term cooperation will result in significant scientific breakthroughs, several academic contributions and new product innovations. This is in line with IQM’s chosen strategy of providing its customers and partners direct access to hardware components.

Speaking about this announcement, Dr. Juha Vartiainen, COO and cofounder of IQM, said, “We are very happy to be working with both the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar-Ilan University and look forward to a fruitful, long-term scientific and commercial cooperation. This announcement aligns well with our strategy to provide commercial-grade quantum-computing hardware to global research groups.”

“This cooperation is also a significant milestone for our cooperation with the world-class quantum ecosystem in Israel. As quantum computers develop further, the know-how developed in Israel—for example, around machine learning and quantum software—is going to become more critical in the future,” added Juha.

In the future, all parties also aim to extend the collaboration toward building full-stack quantum computers for scientific and commercial purposes in Israel.

“We are excited about this new collaboration with IQM and have already measured several consistently high-coherence IQM devices in our lab in Israel. This is just the beginning of a productive and fruitful joint venture,” shared Prof. Nadav Katz, director of HUJI’s Quantum Information Science Center.

Highly coherent controlled oscillations of IQM’s qubits measured in Israel (HUJI).

“We are proud to take part in a study that places Israel and its universities at the forefront of the global effort to develop quantum computers. The road is still long, but I believe that we at Bar-Ilan, together with our partners at the Hebrew University, will succeed in achieving groundbreaking results,” said Prof. Michael Stern.