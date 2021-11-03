Aleph Farms Unveils Roadmap For Achieving Net Zero Carbon By 2025

Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced its detailed roadmap for achieving net zero carbon. In April 2020, Aleph Farms first announced it would reach net zero within its operations by 2025, and throughout its entire supply chain by 2030. Today, Aleph Farms’ net zero carbon roadmap details its scope for achievement, strategic partnerships and the investments necessary to advance its environmental goals and business bottom line as the company delivers its quality cultivated beef steaks.

“The production of food is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions on the planet today, and a driving reason why Aleph Farms is making long-term sustainability a top priority,” said Dr. Lee Recht, VP sustainability at Aleph Farms. “Our roadmap represents significant research that will enable us to fulfill our commitment to total net zero within this decade and we strongly encourage other companies within the agrifood ecosystem to work to eliminate their carbon footprint as soon as possible.”

Aleph Farms’ roadmap to net zero carbon was created in partnership with Aimee Christensen, CEO of Christensen Global Strategies and a world-renowned expert in climate change and sustainability strategies. The roadmap to reduce the company’s carbon footprint includes optimized energy efficiency, transitioning renewable energy, offsetting and/or insetting unavoidable remaining emissions via reinvestment in decarbonizing Aleph Farms’ own production lines and supply chains.

“By building a company with a net zero mindset from nearly day one, Aleph Farms is pioneering the smart clean growth that all companies must take,” Christensen said. “By investing in energy efficiency and direct renewable energy supplies and similar strategies within its supply chain, Aleph Farms will benefit their bottom line now and even more in the future as carbon is priced around the world.”

As part of its roadmap, Aleph Farms has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ENGIE Impact, the sustainability consulting arm of ENGIE. The two companies will work together to ensure Aleph Farms’ operations are net-zero compatible from the get-go, integrating energy efficiency, circularity in energy, as well as renewable energy and other strategic investments across Aleph’s production line and supply chains.

“We are delighted to work with Aleph Farms to support their net-zero strategy and vision to transform the meat industry,” said Nicolas Lefevre-Marton, Managing Director, EMEAI at ENGIE Impact. “We are deeply committed to helping bold organizations of all sizes around the world develop the right decarbonization goals, roadmaps and execution strategies to successfully achieve net-zero.”

In addition, Aleph Farms’ commitment to net zero carbon is being supported by a partnership with CE Delft, to analyze the life cycle impacts of Aleph Farms’ production line and supply chain, identifying hotspots and working to optimize the overall ecological footprint including carbon, water, waste and more. CE Delft recently conducted a study that found cultivated meat has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of beef production by 92% when utilizing renewable sources of energy.

Aleph Farms is co-hosting an event alongside Food Tank at this year’s COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland on November 9, 2021. The panel, A New Approach to Meat, will discuss what it takes to change the production of animal protein and improve environmental impact while maintaining farmers' livelihoods and food security. The company’s white paper, An Inclusive Transition to a Sustainable and Resilient Meat Sector, highlights how transformational net zero carbon production systems can complement sustainable agricultural practices, supplying nutritional food to the growing population and strengthening global food security. To learn more about Aleph Farms' path to sustainability, please visit aleph-farms.com/sustainability.