Tech Mahindra Partners with TANESCO to Drive Digital Transformation and Improve Efficiency

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services & solutions, has partnered with Tanzania Electric Supply Company Ltd. (TANESCO) for one of the biggest Utility Transformation deals. The deal is aimed at enabling digital transformation for TANESCO in order to support future ready applications including Geo Information System, IT Infra/Network, while improving agility and returns on investment through technology-led transformation.

TANESCO, an integrated power utility company, is engaged in the entire value chain of generation, transmission & distribution across Tanzania and is currently transforming itself into a digital enterprise, deploying the full spectrum of technology. As part of the ‘Design Supply, Installation, Implementation, Training and Commissioning of Corporate Management System (CMS) and Supporting Infrastructure,” Tech Mahindra will implement digital solutions such as SAP S4 Hana, SAP Billing, Esri GIS, Huawei Infrastructure, and new edge solutions as Drones, to increase operational efficiency, improve service quality, and enhance customer experience for the power utility company. As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will focus on delivering greater flexibility across Digital IT operations, which includes modernizing core operations and internal applications to drive innovation and accelerate TANESCO’s digital transformation journey.

Ram Ramachandran, SVP and Head, Middle East & Africa, Tech Mahindra, said,“Our partnership with TANESCO is a huge step in our continued journey towards bringing NexGen Utility solutions and service offerings across Africa and Middle East. We are committed to support TANESCO in their digital transformation journey. The deal is aimed at significantly enhancing TANESCO’s digital readiness, and thereby reducing their cost of ownership by automating aspects of their application and infrastructure solutions. We look forward to a strategic relationship with TANESCO to drive innovation in the technology ecosystem while delivering value and quality to end customers.”

Maharage Chande, MD, TANESCO, said, “Our agreement with Tech Mahindra is another step forward in delivering greater flexibility across Digital IT operations. This includes modernizing our core operations, our internal applications to accelerate innovation as we march forward to our vision of becoming a leading regional provider of quality, affordable electricity power. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will ultimately help accelerate us providing best services to our Citizens.”

Tech Mahindra is an experienced solution provider in the Energy and Utility business across Power, Water & Wastewater, Renewable, Electric Vehicle, Microgrid, Natural Resources and Mining sectors. The company is currently working with Utility companies in Ethiopia, Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Angola, South Africa, among others, to help them grow in the right direction by providing digital technology, business consultancy, infrastructure & enterprise security, platform & network services, etc. and boost their quality of service and productivity.

As part of the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance human centric experiences for businesses. This means focusing on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to better meet the evolving needs of its customers through our DigitALL framework.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com

Our Social Media Channels

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TechMahindra Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tech_Mahindra LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tech-mahindra/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/techmahindra09

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005648/en/