Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces its return to New York Fashion Week for the first time in three years with an experiential runway event that will unveil the latest “See Now, Buy Now” Fall 2022 collection while immersing audiences physically and digitally into a refreshed brand world.

Taking place on September 11th at 7 p.m. EDT, the interactive experience draws inspiration from New York’s one-of-a-kind creative scene: an epicenter of people and subcultures, a collision of lo-fi and hi-tech, and a fusion of style and creativity. Infused with the ambiance and raw grit of New York City – the birthplace of the TOMMY HILFIGER brand – the event will connect people through spontaneous moments of creativity at an IRL showcase set at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn and in a parallel metaverse activation.

“My heart immediately went to New York’s iconic creative culture when I thought about where to launch our return to fashion week,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “This is where fashion, art, music and entertainment was all coming together when I first started out in the industry. And today, it is still this approach that inspires me to engage with the cutting-edge communities building new creative experiences. This season is all about the collision of my favorite archival inspirations with new live event concepts and virtual worlds. It’s the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots with a return to NYFW.”

Innovative multi-media brand activations will bring the Fall 2022 TOMMY HILFIGER collection to life – from New York City to European capitals to Chengdu, and beyond. New retail concepts in select TOMMY HILFIGER stores and takeovers with key wholesale and pure player partners worldwide will complement the phygital showcase. Partnerships with global talent will debut on and off the runway, heroing TOMMY HILFIGER’s roots in shaking up prep classics.

In an industry-first, the “See Now, Buy Now” catwalk will be live-streamed into the global Roblox community of over 50 million daily users, accompanied by avatars dressed in Fall 2022 TOMMY HILFIGER styles who will take over the remixed virtual city of New York. Every style hitting the physical runway will be available to purchase globally through Tommy Hilfiger’s “See Now, Buy Now” concept, including digital product exclusives on Roblox. The brand’s partnership with the global multiverse platform launched in December 2021 and continues to expand through new phases.

