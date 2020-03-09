Maxon Announces Cineware by Maxon Plug-in for Unity Technologies

Maxon, the developers of professional 3D modeling, animation, and rendering software solutions, today announced that it is now a Unity Technologies Verified Solutions Partner and is distributing a plug-in for Unity, called Cineware by Maxon. The new plug-in provides developers and creatives with seamless integration of Cinema 4D assets into Unity. Artists can easily create models and animations in Cinema 4D for use in real-time 3D (RT3D), interactive 2D, 3D, VR, and AR experiences. The Cineware by Maxon plug-in is available free-of-charge on the Unity Asset Store.

The plug-in is compatible with Cinema 4D Release 21, the latest version of the software, and Unity’s latest release, 2019.3. The Cineware by Maxon plug-in does not require a license of Cinema 4D as long as Cinema 4D scenes have been “Saved for Cineware.” By default, imported assets will appear relative to the asset folder or imported asset. The plug-in also supports user-defined folder hierarchies.

“Real-time workflows have become increasingly important,” said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. “Our new Cineware by Maxon plug-in ensures an efficient, production-friendly method of importing Cinema 4D assets into Unity for developing immersive content.”

TheCineware by Maxon plug-in is immediately available at no cost for macOS and Windows on the Unity Asset Store.

Cineware by Maxon image