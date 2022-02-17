Cepton, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell Today

Cepton, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT® lidar solutions, announced that the Company will hold its opening bell ringing ceremony at Nasdaq today on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Cepton started its public listing on Nasdaq Capital Market on February 11, 2022. In celebration of this key milestone, Cepton CEO and Co-founder Dr. Jun Pei will ring the opening bell alongside CTO and Co-founder Dr. Mark McCord, as well as co-CEOs from the Company’s SPAC partner Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., George Syllantavos and Akis Tsirigakis. They will also be joined by Cepton team members and representatives from strategic partners, investors and advisors.

“By ringing the Nasdaq bell today, we will not only open trading for the day, but also open a new era of innovation driven towards the goal of making lidar a mainstream automotive sensor technology,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton CEO. “I am thrilled to be joined by the physical and virtual presence of my talented colleagues and those who have supported us throughout all stages of Cepton’s growth. I’m excited about our journey ahead as a public company, and we remain steadfast in our mission of bringing safe and autonomous transportation to everyone.”