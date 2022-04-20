eBook: Security Service Edge for Dummies

Security service edge (SSE) is described by Gartner as the security stack of services within a SASE architecture. SSE is fast, easy to use and secures your business wherever your people and data go.

In this book, you'll:

Understand how digital transformations affect the future of security;

Explore the business benefits of SSE;

Discover how SSE fits into SASE architecture;

Learn how SSE delivers the value of zero trust principles; and

Gain practical step-by-step advice for your SSE journey.

Download the very first SSE For Dummies book on the market, where we cut through the acronyms to give you a functional understanding of how this set of tools will impact your security going forward.