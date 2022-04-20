BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Access Control

eBook: Security Service Edge for Dummies

Issued by Netskope
Johannesburg, 20 Apr 2022
More content from
Read time 40sec

Security service edge (SSE) is described by Gartner as the security stack of services within a SASE architecture. SSE is fast, easy to use and secures your business wherever your people and data go. 

In this book, you'll:

  • Understand how digital transformations affect the future of security;
  • Explore the business benefits of SSE;
  • Discover how SSE fits into SASE architecture;
  • Learn how SSE delivers the value of zero trust principles; and
  • Gain practical step-by-step advice for your SSE journey.

Download the very first SSE For Dummies book on the market, where we cut through the acronyms to give you a functional understanding of how this set of tools will impact your security going forward.

See also