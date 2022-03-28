Broadcasters pile on pressure as analogue switch-off looms

The battle over SA’s analogue switch-off has taken another turn, with the SABC becoming the latest broadcaster to call for a delay of the move from analogue to digital TV broadcasting.

Earlier this month, communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheniannounced SA’s plans to switch off analogue TV signals on 31 March, marking the end of dual-illumination in the country.

This, as government tries to expedite the years-long-delayed broadcasting digital migration (BDM) programme.

However, broadcasters − including eMedia’sEtv, community TV channels and now the SABC − are seeking an extension of the analogue switch-off and end of dual-illumination deadline.

Etv, which is challenging the matter in court, argues the move to switch-off analogue TV signals at the end of this month will kill the businesses of free-to-air broadcasters. The Pretoria High Court is still expected to rule on the matter.

The SABC argues that not all households are ready to migrate − a result of slow access to the devices that will enable the switch from analogue to digital TV.

More time please

In a statement, the SABC says the plan to switch off all analogue TV (ATV) transmitters by 31 March, despite the slow progress of set-top box (STB) registrations and installations, presents an unsustainable risk to the rights of millions of indigent households and its turnaround plan.

It claims that a premature switch-off will deprive millions of people from important public television services.

“The four provinces [Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape] designated for switch-off on 31 March 2022 comprise 68% of South Africa’s population. As at February 2022, only 165 000 STBs out of the 2.9 million indigent households (5.7%) had been installed in the four outstanding provinces,” it says in a statement.

“This number is simply too low for the SABC’s ATV services to be switched off in the four largest provinces, at this stage.”

The SABC is the country’s public broadcaster and an entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), which is overseeing implementation of the BDM programme, also known as digital migration.

After missing the International Telecommunication Union-mandated June 2015 migration deadline, the DCDT has made numerous attempts to conclude the digital migration process, in order to make available the sub-1GB spectrum that’s occupied by analogue TV signals.

Government has undertaken to assist indigent households that apply for assistance, with STBs, which are required to convert digital broadcasting signals on analogue TV sets. Qualifying households − those with an income of R3 500 per month or less – are required to register for these devices at their nearest SA Post Office branch.

According to the SABC, it has been supporting government’s digital migration policy and programme for over a decade now, adding its position remains unchanged.

Like the free-to-air TV channels, the public broadcaster contends there are multiple benefits to the digital migration process, notably the ability to enhance the quality of its offerings, expand competitive advantage, and empower the public with more content variety and choices.

As the 31 March analogue switch-off (ASO) deadline approaches, the SABC says it remains hopeful that engagement with shareholder representative, communications minister Ntshavheni, will yield favourable outcomes, including the extension of the ASO timetable.

“The SABC believes the extension of the ASO timetable will ensure no South African is left behind, or denied access to free-to-air television and public television services.”

It adds that it engages with the digital migration project mindful of its inescapable constitutional and legal obligations to the people of South Africa.

It states: “The corporation will do everything possible within the intergovernmental relations framework and the law to safeguard its interests and protect the rights of every citizen to access public television services.

“The SABC wants to reassure the public that it will continue engaging with the minister to ensure the ASO timetable is extended.”

Forging ahead

Despite the push-back from its own entity, the DCDT is resolute that dual-illumination will come to an end across SA on 31 March.

In a statement, the department commends the people of SA for their patience and embracing migration from analogue to digital.

“The department reiterates that of the 14 million TV-watching households in the country, 11.5 million have self-migrated as they watch TV through satellite and will therefore not be affected by the analogue switch-off.”

The ministry further highlights that minister Ntshavheni receives daily updates on the progress of STB installations. “Working with entities in its portfolio, the department has to date registered in excess of 1.4 million indigent applicants for government’s free decoder and installation.

“The installation process continues countrywide, and more than 1.2 million households would have their free decoders by the analogue switch-off date.”

For those households that are not subsidised to receive the STB from the state, the DCDT advises the STB decoder is not the only way to continue watching TV after the analogue switch-off.

It states the following:

1) Major electronics companies like Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sinotec and AIM have introduced approximately 2.5 million integrated digital television sets (IDTVs) with a built-in digital tuner since 2012. For a list of compatible TV sets, click here.

2) Households with IDTVs that reside within a 30-50km radius of a city are able to access digital television by tuning their IDTV sets without any need for a decoder. This, says DCDT, is because SA has broad digital television coverage of up to 84% of the population.

3) The department continues to call on households that earn less than R3 500 per month to make applications at their nearest post offices or online for government assistance. The qualifying households will be assisted to migrate within three to six months after the analogue switch-off as per the commitment made to Cabinet and communicated to the public.

4) A TV licence is not a mandatory requirement when applying for STB assistance. The benefits of the digital migration and ending dual-illumination far outweigh any short-term inconvenience that may happen after the analogue switch-off.