Ceridian Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Mauritius Operations

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced the celebration of its twentieth anniversary of operations in Mauritius. Ceridian Mauritius proudly employs more than 800 people who guide product development, implementation, and customer support for clients globally.

“The 20 anniversary of our Mauritius operations is an extraordinary milestone. It’s immensely gratifying to celebrate Ceridian’s successes with our Mauritius team who make work life better for our customers every day,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “Today, Ceridian is a cornerstone of the Mauritius technology sector, dedicated to serving both our customers and the needs of the local community for decades to come.”

Since it first entered Mauritius in 2000, Ceridian has worked with community leaders and government stakeholders to make a positive impact in the region. Ceridian established the Ceridian Learning Centre, a one-stop shop for industry and technical training, and collaborates with post-secondary institutions to align curriculums with market needs. Ceridian won Best Employer Brand and the Africa Best Employer Brand Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Our people have truly driven our success in this market and are responsible for the tremendous growth and long-lasting customer relationships we enjoy today,” said Vidia Mooneegan, Managing Director, Ceridian Mauritius.

Ceridian recently announced the introduction of its industry-leading payroll capabilities to the Mauritius market planned for later this year. Dayforce Payroll will be developed by Mauritius employees for the Mauritius market.

Today, Ceridian is trusted by more than 4,350 customers worldwide including many of the world’s leading brands, such as Costa Coffee, Lululemon, and Spirit AeroSystems.

To learn more about Ceridian’s comprehensive cloud platform, Dayforce, visit: Ceridian.com.

To learn about career opportunities in Mauritius, visit: Ceridian.com/MU/Careers.