EH Group Raises Over CHF5m to Advance Its Zero-Emission Fuel Cell Technology

EH Fuel Cell Stack

EH Group Engineering AG (“EH Group”), a developer and manufacturer of innovative low-cost and energy-dense fuel cells, today announced it had raised over CHF5m in Pre-Series A funding. AP Ventures, a significant investor in breakthrough hydrogen technologies, participated in the raise. Proceeds will go towards the installation of EH Group’s own proprietary stack assembly technology as well as to the continued development of the Company’s first commercial fuel cell stack products. EH Group will be looking to raise additional capital in 2022 to finance its progression to commercial-scale roll-out.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005438/en/

Hydrogen fuel cells are increasingly being viewed as an attractive technology to decarbonise large parts of industry, particularly heavy-duty transport. Two key barriers to more widespread adoption of fuel cells are the costs and production scale of fuel cell systems. EH Group has developed proprietary technology to help address both these constraints, with the aim of creating energy dense fuel cells that can be produced at a scale and cost to competitively meet global demand across mobile and stationary applications.

“We are delighted to have a marquee investor in AP Ventures join us on our ambitious journey. Their longstanding pedigree in investing across the hydrogen value chain is second to none. We look forward to capturing synergies and deepening our relationship as we work to accelerate our fuel cell deployments”, says Christopher Brandon at EH Group.

“We are excited to invest in, and support Mardit, Chris and the rest of the team at EH Group. We believe this technology has the potential to be game-changing, and targets two important challenges for making fuel cells and hydrogen, as a global decarbonisation vector, more competitive”, says Andrew Hinkly, Managing Partner at AP Ventures.