ICT tenders: COVID-19 corrections

This week's National Tender Bulletin reflects the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on government procurement.

The first casualty is in the new tenders section as only one new opportunity is advertised this week by the Mine Health and Safety Council. The main body of the bulletin is taken up by notices of amended deadlines for outstanding tenders. Interestingly, the public sector appears to be cautious as to when President Cyril Ramaphosa's national lockdown is expected to come to an end with deadlines being pushed back to 30 April and later.

While government may not be looking to make use of the budgets that have come into play with the new fiscal year procurement officers have made some inroads into outstanding tenders. This week sees five cancellations and award notices announced respectively.

New tenders

Mine Health and Safety Council

Terms of reference are sought for the appointment of a service provider to host, maintain and provide support for the council's website and the RTF portal for the period 24 months.

Tender no: MHSC- 001/ 2020-21

Information: 145 Western service Road, Western Wood Office Park, B7 Maple North Place, Woodmead.

Closing date: 19 May 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Internet, Hosting, Website

Erratum

National Health Laboratory Service

The organisation is calling for the supply and implementation of a content platform system for data protection on NHLS and mobile devices including maintenance and services for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB162/ 19/ 20

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 555 0595, E-mail: Lerato.segomotso@nhls.ac.za.

New closing date: 6 May 2020

Tags: Software, Content management, Data protection, Services, Support and maintenance

The NHLS also requires supply and implementation of Cisco network switches and fire including renewal of Smartnet for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: RFB175/ 19/ 20

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 555 0595, E-mail: Lerato.segomotso@nhls.ac.za.

New closing date: 6 May 2020

Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking

South African Revenue Service

SARS is looking for a production management and track and trace solution for cigarettes.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 May 2019

Tender no: RFP 01- 2019

Information: Tender office, Tel: (012) 647 9569, Email: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

New closing date: 30 Apr 2020

Tags: Software

Electoral Commission

The IEC is advertising for the supply and delivery of voter registration devices.

Tender no:IEC/ LG- 05/ 2019

Information: Technical: Granville Abrahams or Rama Munisamy, Tel: (012) 622 5547/5210, E-mail: abrahamsg@elections.org.za, munisamyr@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe, Tel: (012) 622 5700.

New closing date: 4 May 2020

Tags: Hardware

National Health Laboratory Service

The outright purchase of Cisco network routers is sought to connect NHLS sites to the SANReN.

Briefing change: No briefing session will be held due to Covid-19.

Tender no: RFB 160/ 19/ 20

Information: Phumzile Rikhotso, Tel: (011) 555 0595, E-mail: Phumzile.Rikhotso@nhls.ac.za.

New closing date: 30 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Department of Health, Eastern Cape

The province is advertising for supply, delivery, commission and maintenance of bull scanners and desktop computers for various institutions within the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

Tender no: SCMU3- 19/ 20-0486- HO

Information: T Notshe, Tel: (040) 608 9641, E-mail: thabisa.notshe@echealth.gov.za.

New closing date: 8 May 2020

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Scanning, Imaging

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

Invitation for an open tender for the supply, installation, configuration and maintenance of core network equipment at Supplier Park Development Company SOC LTD, trading as Automotive Industry Development Centre, for a period of three years.

New compulsory briefing: 24 Apr

Tender no: AIDC_T08_2019/20

Information: Technical: Nhlanhla Themba, Tel: (012) 564 5001, Fax: (012) 564 5301, E-mail: nthemba@aidc.co.za. General: Mitta Mashishi, Tel: (012) 564 5001, Fax: (012) 564 5301, E-mail: mmashishi@aidc.co.za.

New closing date: 8 May 2020

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking

Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority

The AgriSETA wishes to appoint a service provider who is registered on CSD to provide website and Internet design, Support, maintenance services for a period of three years and an additional 200 hours of graphics design services.

Tender no: AGRISETA/ 2019/14

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: (012) 301 5610, Fax: (012) 325 1677, E-mail: donald@agriseta.co.za.

New closing date: 30 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and Maintenance, Internet, Graphics design

Council for Geoscience

The council wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and maintain electromagnetic profile data processing, analysis, modelling and inversion software.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: CGS- 2019- 57F

Information: Frans Moshoeu, Tel: (012) 841 1250, E-mail: fmoshoeu@geoscience.org.za.

New closing date: 20 May 2020

Tags: Software

Medical Research Council of South Africa

The council requires pro-active alerting, monitoring, reporting, managed services and procurement of storage related hardware.

Tender no: SAMRC/ ITSDPMSH/2019/ 20

Information: Technical: Patrick Charls, Tel: (021) 938 0911, Fax: (021) 938 0611, E-mail: patrick.charls@mrc.ac.za. General: Zoliswa Mthwa, Tel: (021) 938 0883, Fax: (021) 938 0611, E-mail: tenders@mrc.ac.za.

New closing date: 30 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Storage

Cancellations

Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration

Appointment of an accredited Hewlett Packard enterprise (HPE) service provider to provide the HP computing equipment maintenance for a period of thirty-five (35) months.

Tender no: CCMA/ 2019/ 25 – ICT

Department of Defence and Military Veterans

The supply, delivery and installation of the computer aided drawing software packages for 5 Air Service Unit. (Procurement Plan Number: DOD PROC PLAN 19-20/ AFB WKLF/348).

Tender no: CPSC- B- G- 309-2019

South African Weather Service

Appointment of a suitable service provider for the supply, delivery and installation of audio visual and video conferencing solution that will include walls to untimely work towards a complete unified communication system, including maintenance.

Tender no: SAWS- 217/ 19

Supply and delivery of laptops and desktops and related services.

Tender no: SAWS- 222/ 19

The Innovation Hub Management Company

Supply of internet services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: TIHMC/ 2020/ 08

Results

Department of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

Appointment of a service provider to provide an automated biometric identification system to the department for a period of three years.

Tender no: ZNT 1972/ 2019LG

Successful bidder: Optiflex Information Technology (PTY) Ltd

Value: R29 658 122



Department of Public Works

Installation and maintenance of new keys management system in head office (CGO) buildings for a period of three years.

Tender no: HP19/ 015GS

Successful bidder: Adeal Start Trading & Projects Cc

Value: R8 699 710

Appointment of panel of service providers for provision of forensic investigation services to the department for a period of three years.

Tender no: HP19/ 019GS

Successful bidder: Morar Incorporated

Value: R7 494 201

Successful bidder: Ubuntu Business Advisory and Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Value: R8 858 491

Successful bidder: Sekelaxabiso CA Inc

Value: R10 497 826

Successful bidder: Rakoma and Associates Inc

Value: R11 272 821

Successful bidder: SAB&T Chartered accountants incorporated T/A Nexia SAB&T

Value: R11 812 977

Successful bidder: Phandahanu Forensics (Pty) Ltd

Value: R12 577 108

Successful bidder: Price Water House Coopers Inc

Value: R15 121 264

Successful bidder: JGL Forensic Services (PTY) Ltd

Value: R15 674 868

Successful bidder: Integrated Forensic Accounting Services (PTY) Ltd

Value: R15 679 718

Mining Qualifications Authority

Appointment of a service provider to provide Internet connection services for the Mining Qualifications Authority head office and six regional offices.

Tender no: MQA/ 04/ 19- 20

Successful bidder: Business Connexion (Pty)Ltd

Value: R2 408 856