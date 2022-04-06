i2c Partners with Fintech Unicorn PingPong to Power Rapidly Growing B2B Mastercard Credit Offering

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with PingPong, Hangzhou, China-based fintech unicorn providing business owners with modern, cross-border e-commerce payment solutions.

Leveraging i2c’s agile SaaS platform, PingPong will expand its existing commercial credit offering to new regions, specifically Hong Kong SAR and Europe. The product allows merchants to access instant payouts, as well as transaction fees as low as 1%, versus the 5% fees that have been historically charged to these international merchants.

“We are thrilled to work with such an innovative platform that’s redefining global e-commerce for sellers,” said Aurangzaib Khan, i2c general manager – MEA region. “By providing an all-in-one payments solution to a massive B2B market, with key differentiators like real-time transactions and significantly lower transaction fees, PingPong is breaking down international business barriers and putting sellers’ needs at the forefront.”

“We chose to work with i2c because of their deep global footprint and unmatched experience in digital payments,” said Yu Chen, founder and CEO of PingPong. “The partnership provides best-in-class integrated service to our growing portfolio, and through this collaborative expansion we can now cement PingPong’s mission to redefine the digital payment experience for sellers, entrepreneurs, and business owners worldwide.”

This partnership will allow PingPong to utilize i2c’s Visa and Mastercard certifications to both issue and process cards on the two partner card networks in Hong Kong SAR, and i2c’s Visa certification to issue and process in Europe. The PingPong credit card offers transactions in 15 currencies, featuring real-time direct transfers to suppliers, employees and vendors, while also boasting zero foreign exchange fees within the PingPong virtual wallet.