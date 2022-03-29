Disney+ to stir local streaming market from May

Global streaming service Disney+ will launch in SA in May, with competitive annual subscription rates.

The Walt Disney Company-owned streaming service revealed the SA debut date today, as the entertainment group confirmed launch dates for 42 countries and 11 new territories set to launch this winter.

Other African countries where Disney+ will be introduced include Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia.

Disney+ says it will offer viewing access to up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to create up to seven different profiles, including allowing parents to set up profiles for their children.

In SA, Disney+ will enter a streaming services market that’s witnessed lots of activity in recent months, and is tipped for further growth.

Disney+ will compete with MultiChoice-owned Showmax, Netflix, Prime Video from Amazon, Apple TV, BritBox and eMedia Investments’ online video-streaming service eVOD, to name a few.

“The streaming service will launch in South Africa on 18 May. South African pricing has been announced at R119 per month, or R1 190 for an annual subscription,” says the company in a statement.

“With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ is the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories.”

The launch of Disney+ had been highly-anticipated, as analysts expected it to increase competition within the local over-the-top (OTT) market.

The first OTT video service in SA was launched seven years ago and fierce competition erupted in the following years as various global streaming services entered the local market.

Amazon Prime Video, Cell C Black, Discover Digital (DEOD), Netflix, Showmax, Telkom LIT and Vodacom Video Play are some of the big names that entered SA’s OTT space.

However, some services, such as Altech Node, Kwesé Play, MTN VU (formerly FrontRow), ONTap TV and Times Media’s VIDI, have since exited the OTT video market.