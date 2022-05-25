ICT tenders: No prohibition on procurement, says Treasury

As uncertainty surrounding the validity of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations continues, National Treasury has issued an update emphasising that it has "never prevented nor prohibited organs of state from procuring goods and services".

Public sector procurement activity slowed to a crawl in February this year following an advisory from National Treasury recommending that "tenders advertised before 16 February 2022 be finalised in terms of the Procurement Regulations; tenders advertised on or after 16 February 2022 be held in abeyance; and no new tenders be advertised".

The reason for this notice was a Constitutional Court judgement upholding a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that found the promulgation of the preferential procurement regulations unlawful and therefore invalid. While the SCA suspended the invalidity for a period of 12 months, the ConCourt did not speak to the suspension resulting in uncertainty.

At the time National Treasury said it was issuing the advisory "to curtail the risk of awarding tenders based on regulations that may no longer be valid". It also noted that after considering all legal options and consultations, it advised organs of state to apply for exemptions from certain provisions of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act.

Internal processes have been put in place to expedite these applications for exemptions which require a decision by the Minister of Finance. In its latest communication the department says the process generally takes 72 hours from application to response, at which point organs of state can use their own procurement policies to procure approved good and services.

"The exemption process will continue until new regulations are in place or the Constitutional Court has provided clarity on the matters put before them," it says.

In the meantime, National Treasury says the Registrar of the Court has advised that its application for clarity is receiving the ConCourt's attention and the parties will be advised when the judgement will be handed down.

Additionally, National Treasury is considering all the public comments received on the draft Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022 which were published in March.

"After due process including seeking clarity where required, the department will publish the new regulations in the Gazette and on the department’s website," it says.

Although National Treasury's update offers little in the way of certainty regarding the application of preferential procurement, the public sector appears to have taken some comfort from the communication. This week's issue sees national departments returning to the tender table and even an appearance by the State IT Agency.

It's good news for the ICT sector as tender numbers increase across the board. Software interest leads with 53 opportunities followed by services with 49 tenders, hardware attracting 29 invitations and the telecommunications sector gaining one to 12.

New tenders

National Empowerment Fund

The fund is advertising for the development of a file plan and provision of a records management system.

Tender no: NEF RFP 02/2022/23

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (011) 305 8000, E-mail: tenders@nefcorp.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Document management

Moses Kotane Institute

Supply and installation of networking is required in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

Compulsory briefing: 26 May

Tender no: MKIQ16/2022

Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Bids are also invited for the supply of IT hardware requirements.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Jun

Tender no: MKI11/2022

Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware

A service provider is sought to supply and install networking and security requirements.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Jun

Tender no: MKI10/2022

Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Security

IT hardware requirements are also required in Westville.

Compulsory briefing: 31 May

Tender no: MKI13/2022

Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware

Supply and installation of networking and security requirements are also sought for Westville.

Compulsory briefing: 31 May

Tender no: MKIQ12/2022

Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality

Supply, installation and maintenance of printing/photocopying machines is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: CORP-B065/20/21

Information: J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: sondezij@ndz.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the installation, supply and maintenance of traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: COMM-B049/21/22

Information: Technical: W Dlamini, Tel: (039) 833 1038, E-mail: dlaminiw@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.

Closing date: 16 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Traffic management, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation requires antivirus: enterprise managed services and license renewal.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT05/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The company requires a SAP certified service provider to provide technical support hours for the SAP Banking module.

Tender no: T12/05/22

Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Phokwane Local Municipality

The Northern Cape region is advertising for an electricity prepaid vending system.

Tender no: PVS/E03/2022

Information: T Mmusi, Tel: (053) 474 9700, E-mail: modisa@phokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Prepaid, Vending, Electricity

City of Joburg Property Company (SOC) Ltd

The company requests proposals for the appointment of the service provider to supply, install deliver and maintain telecommunication services for a period of three years.

Tender no: POP 07/2022

Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance

A suitable bidder is sought to supply 54 pre-used high-workload multi-functional printing machines with managed printing services and maintenance solution for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 30 May

Tender no: POP 06/2022

Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the establishment of Wi-Fi hotspots at various community centres in its municipal area.

Tender no: TDR315/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, W-Fi, Internet, Hotspots, ISP

Supply and installation of a system is sought for deeds office searches.

Tender no: TDR321/2021/2022

Information: Jannie Fourie, Tel: (044) 606 5039, E-mail: jfourie@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Search

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The regulator is advertising for a panel of firms of internal auditors and forensic investigators.

Tender no: SACAA/PIAFI/00005/2022-2023

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Security, Forensics

uThukela District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of an access control system.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Jun

Tender no: 10/2022-FAC

Information: S Gcabashe, Tel: (036) 638 5100, E-mail: SGcabashe@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

ERWAT is readvertising its tender for the appointment of a service provider to manage, monitor and report on its ethics hotline for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ERW202202/TNDR-006

Information: Brenda Matlala, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Brenda.Matlala@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Contact centre, Call centre

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of an online recruitment platform for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFQ/HC/2022/58

Information: Vusi, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Recruitment, Internet

The broadcaster is also advertising for the design, implementation, maintenance and support of its enterprise digital library for a period of 10 years.

Compulsory briefing: 30 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/50

Information: Mametsi, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Library, Software development, Support and maintenance, Digital

A service provider is sought for the supply, installation, commissioning, training, handover and support of the MCR router replacement for a period of 10 years.

Compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/16

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

The SABC wishes to outsource its TV licences operations in terms of section 197 of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/TVL/2022/1

Information: Potcia, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Outsourcing, Call centre, Contact centre

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0359

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The region requires supply and installation of internet access on fibre, point to point connection for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Virtual.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0362

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, P2P

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of wireless CCTV street surveillance network for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0358

Information: Selwyn Naidoo, Tel: 082 418 2830, E-mail: selwyn.naidoo@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, CCTV, Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Wireless, Support and maintenance, Security

Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environ Affairs, KwaZulu Natal

A service provider is sought to supply, configure, check. test and deliver Skype for Polycom virtual meeting rooms.

Tender no: Briefing Invitation 2022022308

Information: Nomusa Zuma, Tel: (033) 264 2579, E-mail: nomusa.zuma@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Virtual, Video conferencing

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Bids are invited for the implementation, maintenance and support of an IFRS 17 compliance solution.

Tender no: RFP 2022/18

Information: Tebogo Ledwaba, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Compliance, Support and maintenance

Construction Industry Development Board

A service provider is sought to provide e-mail and SMS marketing solutions in order to drive targeted messages and campaigns to both external and internal stakeholders and to provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CIDB/001/2223

Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: Sphiwem@cidb.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Marketing, Direct marketing, E-mail, SMS, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery, offloading, installation and maintenance of a telecommunication (VoIP) solution.

Tender no: IYM01/02/2022T

Information: Landela Mpotulo, Tel: (048) 801 5014, E-mail: lmpotulo@iym.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Services, VoIP, Support and maintenance

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

The agency is publishing its terms of references for the appointment of a service provider/consultant to provide an existing, cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management (CRM) and call-centre solution on a leasing basis including maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP01/2022/23

Information: K Moloko, Tel: 087 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Customer relationship management, CRM, Call-centres, Contact centres, Support and maintenance

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a Barn Owl software license agreement for administering risk management and internal audit for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: TD-02/05/2022

Information: C. Duplessis or T. Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Risk management, Auditing

Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality

Supply, installation and configuration of boardroom voice recording and video conferencing equipment is sought.

Tender no: UBU-B-02/05/22

Information: P Luswazi, Tel: (039) 834 7700, E-mail: pluswazi@ubuhlebezwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Voice, Video conferencing

Human Sciences Research Council

The council wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of CCTV cameras and access control solutions for the HSRC offices in Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, and Pietermaritzburg.

Tender no: HSRC/04/2022/23

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, CCTV, Access control, Biometrics

Stellenbosch Municipality

A professional service provider is sought to secure services for the development, maintenance and support for the Development Housing Demand Database system and online portal for the department of housing administration, division integrated human settlements and integration to the current housing demand database for the directorate of planning and economic development, for a period until 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: BSM 30/22

Information: Rotanda Swartbooi, Tel: (021) 808 8757, E-mail: nona.swartbooi@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

­Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors

IRBA wishes to appoint a service provider to manage its IT function, including rendering IT desktop support and server maintenance services for a period of five years.

Tender no: IRBA002/2022/RFT

Information: Simphiwe Ngcobo, Tel: (010) 496 0600, E-mail: sngcobo@irba.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Outsourcing, Support and maintenance

George Municipality

A service provider is sought for adhoc maintenance, support and hosting of municipal website, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.

Tender no: MM006/2022

Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, support and servicing of new photocopiers, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.

Compulsory briefing: 24 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MM005/2022

Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Printing, Imaging

State Information Technology Agency

Supply, implementation, support and licensing of software is sought to transform the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS), Health Informatics (HI) mainframe applications from a 3270 character-based interface into web-based GUI applications for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 May

Tender no: RFB 2578_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: (012) 482 2006, E-mail: mogau.sebothoma@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Applications, Services, Support and maintenance, Mainframe, Apps

The agency is also advertising for maintenance, enhancement and support, development and integration of the live capture system modules to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) for the period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 30 May

Tender no: RFB 2557_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider to provide IT audit services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT-003-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IT audit

National Research Foundation

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of LTO-9 tape drives and media for existing IBM TS4500 tape library and warranty extension.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/09/2022-23

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Tape drives, Media

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality

The North West municipality is re-advertising for the provision and migration of Microsoft Exchange 365 Business Standard (once off) for 105 users.

Tender no: KMLM2022-017B

Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software

The municipality is also re-advertising for an ICT professional services provider to provide ICT goods and services for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: KMLM2022-019B

Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

Government Technical Advisory Centre

GTAC is advertising for 81 technical advisors for its intergovernmental relations (IGR) division to support in the implementation of the Municipal Finance Improvement Programme (MFIP) phase iiix.

Tender no: GTAC 015-2021-22

Information: Nolubabalo Tokwe, Tel: (012) 315 5867, E-mail: psp@gtac.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

Department of Social Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to render a hosted call centre service at Salvokop, Pretoria Central, for the gender-based violence command centre.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Jun

Tender no: SD01/2022

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres, Hosting, Managed services

South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation, support and maintenance of its ICT WAN and internet infrastructure.

Tender no: SADPMR 01/05/2022

Information: M Makume, Tel: (011) 223 7000, E-mail: mmolokim@sadpmr.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking, Internet, WAN, Services, Support and maintenance

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

A suitably qualified provider is sought to supply, deliver and install a security information and event management solution (SIEM).

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 May – Link.

Tender no: BS/20222/RFB469

Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Security information and event management solution, SIEM

Swellendam Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of a valuation roll management system for a (5) year period.

Tender no: SMT51/21/22

Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

Department of Mineral Resources

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide off-site document storage facilities and to render document management services for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: DMRE/005/2022/23

Information: Samuel Msiza, Tel: (012) 406 7910, E-mail: Samuel.msiza@dmre.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Managed services, Document management

Amajuba District Municipality

Proposals are invited for the provision of professional service for the development of web-based water services.

Tender no: T2022/13

Information: Luyanda Simelane, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: luyandas@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Software development, Professional services

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The metro requires renewal of Trend Micro Antivirus software for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-4501

Information: Technical: Ngibo Mpanza, Tel: (031) 311 1812, E-mail: ngibo.mpanza@durban.gov.za. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Antivirus

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a digital transformation strategy and roadmap.

Tender no: NLC/2022-08

Information: Njabulo Mavuma, Tel: (012) 432 1302, E-mail: thobile@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Digital, Consulting

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for maintenance of telecommunications facilities.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Jun – Link.

Tender no: 342S/2021/22

Information: Chris Mtatsi, Tel: (021) 400 9074, E-mail: Chris.Mtatsi@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the supply, support, maintenance of telecommunications network security infrastructure hardware, software, services and licenses.

Tender no: 328S/2021/2022

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Security, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Networking

A service provider is sought for the provision of a scanning, indexing and storage service for the forensic services department and motor vehicle registration and licencing section of the City of Cape Town.

Tender no: 315S/2021/22

Information: Mogamat Basha, Tel: (021) 400 3775, E-mail: Mogamat.basha@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Document management, Imaging

The city is also advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of telephone PABX.

Tender no: 311S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: abubakr.saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Supply and installation of licences and maintenance of printer management solutions is also sought.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Jun – Link.

Tender no: 336G/2021/22

Information: Leandro Frantz, Tel: (021) 400 4834, E-mail: Leandro.Frantz@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for the design, procure, supply, transport, deliver, install, test, commission, the security access control, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) security network system for the new buildings of the Steam Generator Replacement (SGR) project and to integrate with existing facilities. Training for operators, system and maintenance personnel must also be provided

Tender no: WCKBG1031GP

Information: George Patiwe, Tel: (021) 522 1149, E-mail: patiwemg@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Networking, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

The utility is advertising for the provision of information hubs facilities and data management for socio-economic activities within Nkangala District and Tshwane Region 7.

Tender no: MPKUS10234PS

Information: Musa Shabalala, Tel: (013) 699 7061, E-mail: kusile723@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Data management

Eskom requires optical fibre training on an as and when required basis for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1239TX

Information: Godfrey Radzelani, Tel: (011) 871 3165, E-mail: RadzelGR@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Services, Training and eLearning

Proposals are invited for a cloud-based e-mail perimeter threat protection, email archiving and email journaling.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not provided – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1325CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, E-mail, Security, Archiving, Cloud computing

Eskom is advertising for the supply and deliver of android devices for Eskom sites in the Cape coastal cluster (WC) on an “as and when required” basis.

Tender no: E/NG3924R

Information: Nonkonzo Ganjana, Tel: 073 989 3323, E-mail: GanjanN@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Android, Devices, Mobility

Proposals are invited for cloud-based e-mail perimeter threat protection, e-mail archiving and e-mail journaling.

Tender no: MWP1325CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, E-mail, Cloud computing, Security, Archiving

The utility is advertising for the maintenance and support for six iSee Stella licenses for two years duration.

Tender no: MWP1352CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Eskom requires MV90 application and communication device support.

Tender no: MWP1376CX

Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Data governance and management is required for a duration of six months.

Tender no: MWP1363CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the support and maintenance of Qlikview licences for the period of two years.

Tender no: COR6866/2022/R

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business intelligence, BI, Analytics, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

ACSA wishes to acquire an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: COR6857/2022/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, E-mail, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of an intelligent integrated security platform is sought for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.

Tender no: COR6824/2022/RFP

Information: Patricia Nkambule, Tel: (011) 723 1533, E-mail: patricia.nkambule@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the provision of AMS Suite solution for a period of sixty (60) months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: COR6868/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

ACSA is looking for automated border control (ABC) e-gates and single-tokens for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: COR6871/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Tokens, Automation

Transnet SOC Ltd

The company is looking for a implementation partner for a human resource (HR) data sync tool including the support, maintenance, post implementation, configuration of the tool, installation and data migration over a period of three years.

Tender no: TCC/2022/05/0141/3657/RFP

Information: Mpho Makhuvha, Tel: (011) 037 9868, E-mail: Mpho.Makhuvha@transnet.net.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Services, Software, HR, Data, Data migration, Support and maintenance

Request for information

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Information is requested on a pension benefit administration solution, including client relationship management, fund administration and financial management solutions.

Tender no: GPAA 05/2022

Information: Fortune Mogwatjana, Tel: (012) 319 3422, E-mail: Fortune.Mogwatjana@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Software

Department of Public Works

The department requires information for immovable asset register (IAR) digitalisation.

Tender no: RFI22/001GS

Information: Phuti Mahlanya, Tel: (012) 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Asset register

Eskom

Information is requested on legacy to IP migration.

Tender no: MWP1306CX

Information: Zekhay Nzima, Tel: (011) 516 7042, E-mail: NzimaZZ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IP, Migration

Eskom wishes to determine technology options available in the market to enable the cyber forensic lab capability to do cyber/digital forensics, as well as associated indicative costing, timelines, processes, training and professional services. The technology modules need to include cloud ready interfaces of technologies that is positioned off premises as well.

Tender no: MWP1364CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Cyber security, Forensics, Digital, Cloud computing, Training and eLearning, Professional services

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is looking for information from service providers to undertake the provision of a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for a period of three years.

Tender no: TCC/2022/05/0129/RFI

Information: Barbara Msomi, Tel: (011) 308 2108, E-mail: Barbara.Msomi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Security