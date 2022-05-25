ICT tenders: No prohibition on procurement, says Treasury
As uncertainty surrounding the validity of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations continues, National Treasury has issued an update emphasising that it has "never prevented nor prohibited organs of state from procuring goods and services".
Public sector procurement activity slowed to a crawl in February this year following an advisory from National Treasury recommending that "tenders advertised before 16 February 2022 be finalised in terms of the Procurement Regulations; tenders advertised on or after 16 February 2022 be held in abeyance; and no new tenders be advertised".
The reason for this notice was a Constitutional Court judgement upholding a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that found the promulgation of the preferential procurement regulations unlawful and therefore invalid. While the SCA suspended the invalidity for a period of 12 months, the ConCourt did not speak to the suspension resulting in uncertainty.
At the time National Treasury said it was issuing the advisory "to curtail the risk of awarding tenders based on regulations that may no longer be valid". It also noted that after considering all legal options and consultations, it advised organs of state to apply for exemptions from certain provisions of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act.
Internal processes have been put in place to expedite these applications for exemptions which require a decision by the Minister of Finance. In its latest communication the department says the process generally takes 72 hours from application to response, at which point organs of state can use their own procurement policies to procure approved good and services.
"The exemption process will continue until new regulations are in place or the Constitutional Court has provided clarity on the matters put before them," it says.
In the meantime, National Treasury says the Registrar of the Court has advised that its application for clarity is receiving the ConCourt's attention and the parties will be advised when the judgement will be handed down.
Additionally, National Treasury is considering all the public comments received on the draft Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022 which were published in March.
"After due process including seeking clarity where required, the department will publish the new regulations in the Gazette and on the department’s website," it says.
Although National Treasury's update offers little in the way of certainty regarding the application of preferential procurement, the public sector appears to have taken some comfort from the communication. This week's issue sees national departments returning to the tender table and even an appearance by the State IT Agency.
It's good news for the ICT sector as tender numbers increase across the board. Software interest leads with 53 opportunities followed by services with 49 tenders, hardware attracting 29 invitations and the telecommunications sector gaining one to 12.
New tenders
National Empowerment Fund
The fund is advertising for the development of a file plan and provision of a records management system.
Tender no: NEF RFP 02/2022/23
Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (011) 305 8000, E-mail: tenders@nefcorp.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Document management
Moses Kotane Institute
Supply and installation of networking is required in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal.
Compulsory briefing: 26 May
Tender no: MKIQ16/2022
Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.
Closing date: 3 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking
Bids are also invited for the supply of IT hardware requirements.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Jun
Tender no: MKI11/2022
Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware
A service provider is sought to supply and install networking and security requirements.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Jun
Tender no: MKI10/2022
Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Security
IT hardware requirements are also required in Westville.
Compulsory briefing: 31 May
Tender no: MKI13/2022
Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware
Supply and installation of networking and security requirements are also sought for Westville.
Compulsory briefing: 31 May
Tender no: MKIQ12/2022
Information: Gcino Lugayeni, Tel: (031) 266 1777, E-mail: gcino.lugayeni@moseskotane.com.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality
Supply, installation and maintenance of printing/photocopying machines is also sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: CORP-B065/20/21
Information: J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: sondezij@ndz.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 May 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance
The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the installation, supply and maintenance of traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.
Tender no: COMM-B049/21/22
Information: Technical: W Dlamini, Tel: (039) 833 1038, E-mail: dlaminiw@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.
Closing date: 16 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Traffic management, Support and maintenance
Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo
The organisation requires antivirus: enterprise managed services and license renewal.
Tender no: JCPZ/ICT05/2021
Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Managed services, Support and maintenance
Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa
The company requires a SAP certified service provider to provide technical support hours for the SAP Banking module.
Tender no: T12/05/22
Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Phokwane Local Municipality
The Northern Cape region is advertising for an electricity prepaid vending system.
Tender no: PVS/E03/2022
Information: T Mmusi, Tel: (053) 474 9700, E-mail: modisa@phokwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Prepaid, Vending, Electricity
City of Joburg Property Company (SOC) Ltd
The company requests proposals for the appointment of the service provider to supply, install deliver and maintain telecommunication services for a period of three years.
Tender no: POP 07/2022
Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance
A suitable bidder is sought to supply 54 pre-used high-workload multi-functional printing machines with managed printing services and maintenance solution for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 30 May
Tender no: POP 06/2022
Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance
Mossel Bay Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the establishment of Wi-Fi hotspots at various community centres in its municipal area.
Tender no: TDR315/2021/2022
Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, W-Fi, Internet, Hotspots, ISP
Supply and installation of a system is sought for deeds office searches.
Tender no: TDR321/2021/2022
Information: Jannie Fourie, Tel: (044) 606 5039, E-mail: jfourie@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Search
South African Civil Aviation Authority
The regulator is advertising for a panel of firms of internal auditors and forensic investigators.
Tender no: SACAA/PIAFI/00005/2022-2023
Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jun2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Security, Forensics
uThukela District Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply and installation of an access control system.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Jun
Tender no: 10/2022-FAC
Information: S Gcabashe, Tel: (036) 638 5100, E-mail: SGcabashe@uthukela.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics
Ekurhuleni Water Care Company
ERWAT is readvertising its tender for the appointment of a service provider to manage, monitor and report on its ethics hotline for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: ERW202202/TNDR-006
Information: Brenda Matlala, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Brenda.Matlala@erwat.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Contact centre, Call centre
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
The SABC wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of an online recruitment platform for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: RFQ/HC/2022/58
Information: Vusi, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, HR, Recruitment, Internet
The broadcaster is also advertising for the design, implementation, maintenance and support of its enterprise digital library for a period of 10 years.
Compulsory briefing: 30 May – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/50
Information: Mametsi, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Library, Software development, Support and maintenance, Digital
A service provider is sought for the supply, installation, commissioning, training, handover and support of the MCR router replacement for a period of 10 years.
Compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/16
Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance
The SABC wishes to outsource its TV licences operations in terms of section 197 of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP/TVL/2022/1
Information: Potcia, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Outsourcing, Call centre, Contact centre
Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality
Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0359
Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
The region requires supply and installation of internet access on fibre, point to point connection for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Virtual.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0362
Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, P2P
Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of wireless CCTV street surveillance network for a period of three years.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0358
Information: Selwyn Naidoo, Tel: 082 418 2830, E-mail: selwyn.naidoo@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, CCTV, Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Wireless, Support and maintenance, Security
Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environ Affairs, KwaZulu Natal
A service provider is sought to supply, configure, check. test and deliver Skype for Polycom virtual meeting rooms.
Tender no: Briefing Invitation 2022022308
Information: Nomusa Zuma, Tel: (033) 264 2579, E-mail: nomusa.zuma@kznedtea.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Virtual, Video conferencing
South African Special Risks Insurance Association
Bids are invited for the implementation, maintenance and support of an IFRS 17 compliance solution.
Tender no: RFP 2022/18
Information: Tebogo Ledwaba, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Compliance, Support and maintenance
Construction Industry Development Board
A service provider is sought to provide e-mail and SMS marketing solutions in order to drive targeted messages and campaigns to both external and internal stakeholders and to provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: CIDB/001/2223
Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: Sphiwem@cidb.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Marketing, Direct marketing, E-mail, SMS, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance
Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery, offloading, installation and maintenance of a telecommunication (VoIP) solution.
Tender no: IYM01/02/2022T
Information: Landela Mpotulo, Tel: (048) 801 5014, E-mail: lmpotulo@iym.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Services, VoIP, Support and maintenance
Road Traffic Infringement Agency
The agency is publishing its terms of references for the appointment of a service provider/consultant to provide an existing, cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management (CRM) and call-centre solution on a leasing basis including maintenance and support for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFP01/2022/23
Information: K Moloko, Tel: 087 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.
Closing date: 30 May 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Customer relationship management, CRM, Call-centres, Contact centres, Support and maintenance
Oudtshoorn Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a Barn Owl software license agreement for administering risk management and internal audit for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: TD-02/05/2022
Information: C. Duplessis or T. Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Risk management, Auditing
Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality
Supply, installation and configuration of boardroom voice recording and video conferencing equipment is sought.
Tender no: UBU-B-02/05/22
Information: P Luswazi, Tel: (039) 834 7700, E-mail: pluswazi@ubuhlebezwe.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Voice, Video conferencing
Human Sciences Research Council
The council wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of CCTV cameras and access control solutions for the HSRC offices in Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, and Pietermaritzburg.
Tender no: HSRC/04/2022/23
Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 27 May 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, CCTV, Access control, Biometrics
Stellenbosch Municipality
A professional service provider is sought to secure services for the development, maintenance and support for the Development Housing Demand Database system and online portal for the department of housing administration, division integrated human settlements and integration to the current housing demand database for the directorate of planning and economic development, for a period until 30 June 2025.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Jun – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: BSM 30/22
Information: Rotanda Swartbooi, Tel: (021) 808 8757, E-mail: nona.swartbooi@stellenbosch.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance
Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors
IRBA wishes to appoint a service provider to manage its IT function, including rendering IT desktop support and server maintenance services for a period of five years.
Tender no: IRBA002/2022/RFT
Information: Simphiwe Ngcobo, Tel: (010) 496 0600, E-mail: sngcobo@irba.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Outsourcing, Support and maintenance
George Municipality
A service provider is sought for adhoc maintenance, support and hosting of municipal website, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.
Tender no: MM006/2022
Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance
The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, support and servicing of new photocopiers, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.
Compulsory briefing: 24 May – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: MM005/2022
Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Printing, Imaging
State Information Technology Agency
Supply, implementation, support and licensing of software is sought to transform the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS), Health Informatics (HI) mainframe applications from a 3270 character-based interface into web-based GUI applications for a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 27 May
Tender no: RFB 2578_2022
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: (012) 482 2006, E-mail: mogau.sebothoma@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Applications, Services, Support and maintenance, Mainframe, Apps
The agency is also advertising for maintenance, enhancement and support, development and integration of the live capture system modules to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) for the period of 60 months.
Compulsory briefing: 30 May
Tender no: RFB 2557_2022
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance
Sentech Limited
The company wishes to appoint a service provider to provide IT audit services for a period of three years.
Tender no: SENT-003-2022-23
Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IT audit
National Research Foundation
Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of LTO-9 tape drives and media for existing IBM TS4500 tape library and warranty extension.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/09/2022-23
Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 13 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Tape drives, Media
Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality
The North West municipality is re-advertising for the provision and migration of Microsoft Exchange 365 Business Standard (once off) for 105 users.
Tender no: KMLM2022-017B
Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software
The municipality is also re-advertising for an ICT professional services provider to provide ICT goods and services for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: KMLM2022-019B
Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services
Government Technical Advisory Centre
GTAC is advertising for 81 technical advisors for its intergovernmental relations (IGR) division to support in the implementation of the Municipal Finance Improvement Programme (MFIP) phase iiix.
Tender no: GTAC 015-2021-22
Information: Nolubabalo Tokwe, Tel: (012) 315 5867, E-mail: psp@gtac.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting
Department of Social Development
The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to render a hosted call centre service at Salvokop, Pretoria Central, for the gender-based violence command centre.
Compulsory briefing: 9 Jun
Tender no: SD01/2022
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres, Hosting, Managed services
South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator
The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation, support and maintenance of its ICT WAN and internet infrastructure.
Tender no: SADPMR 01/05/2022
Information: M Makume, Tel: (011) 223 7000, E-mail: mmolokim@sadpmr.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking, Internet, WAN, Services, Support and maintenance
Banking Sector Education and Training Authority
A suitably qualified provider is sought to supply, deliver and install a security information and event management solution (SIEM).
Non-compulsory briefing: 26 May – Link.
Tender no: BS/20222/RFB469
Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.
Closing date: 20 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Security information and event management solution, SIEM
Swellendam Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of a valuation roll management system for a (5) year period.
Tender no: SMT51/21/22
Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Jun 2022
Tags: Software
Department of Mineral Resources
The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide off-site document storage facilities and to render document management services for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: DMRE/005/2022/23
Information: Samuel Msiza, Tel: (012) 406 7910, E-mail: Samuel.msiza@dmre.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Managed services, Document management
Amajuba District Municipality
Proposals are invited for the provision of professional service for the development of web-based water services.
Tender no: T2022/13
Information: Luyanda Simelane, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: luyandas@amajuba.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 May 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Software development, Professional services
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
The metro requires renewal of Trend Micro Antivirus software for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 1i-4501
Information: Technical: Ngibo Mpanza, Tel: (031) 311 1812, E-mail: ngibo.mpanza@durban.gov.za. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Antivirus
National Lotteries Commission
The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a digital transformation strategy and roadmap.
Tender no: NLC/2022-08
Information: Njabulo Mavuma, Tel: (012) 432 1302, E-mail: thobile@nlcsa.org.za.
Closing date: 20 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Digital, Consulting
City of Cape Town
The city is advertising for maintenance of telecommunications facilities.
Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Jun – Link.
Tender no: 342S/2021/22
Information: Chris Mtatsi, Tel: (021) 400 9074, E-mail: Chris.Mtatsi@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance
Bids are also invited for the supply, support, maintenance of telecommunications network security infrastructure hardware, software, services and licenses.
Tender no: 328S/2021/2022
Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Security, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Networking
A service provider is sought for the provision of a scanning, indexing and storage service for the forensic services department and motor vehicle registration and licencing section of the City of Cape Town.
Tender no: 315S/2021/22
Information: Mogamat Basha, Tel: (021) 400 3775, E-mail: Mogamat.basha@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Document management, Imaging
The city is also advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of telephone PABX.
Tender no: 311S/2021/22
Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: abubakr.saban@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 May 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Supply and installation of licences and maintenance of printer management solutions is also sought.
Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Jun – Link.
Tender no: 336G/2021/22
Information: Leandro Frantz, Tel: (021) 400 4834, E-mail: Leandro.Frantz@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance
Eskom
Eskom is advertising for the design, procure, supply, transport, deliver, install, test, commission, the security access control, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) security network system for the new buildings of the Steam Generator Replacement (SGR) project and to integrate with existing facilities. Training for operators, system and maintenance personnel must also be provided
Tender no: WCKBG1031GP
Information: George Patiwe, Tel: (021) 522 1149, E-mail: patiwemg@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Networking, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning
The utility is advertising for the provision of information hubs facilities and data management for socio-economic activities within Nkangala District and Tshwane Region 7.
Tender no: MPKUS10234PS
Information: Musa Shabalala, Tel: (013) 699 7061, E-mail: kusile723@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Data management
Eskom requires optical fibre training on an as and when required basis for a period of five years.
Tender no: MWP1239TX
Information: Godfrey Radzelani, Tel: (011) 871 3165, E-mail: RadzelGR@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Services, Training and eLearning
Proposals are invited for a cloud-based e-mail perimeter threat protection, email archiving and email journaling.
Non-compulsory briefing: Date not provided – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: MWP1325CX
Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, E-mail, Security, Archiving, Cloud computing
Eskom is advertising for the supply and deliver of android devices for Eskom sites in the Cape coastal cluster (WC) on an “as and when required” basis.
Tender no: E/NG3924R
Information: Nonkonzo Ganjana, Tel: 073 989 3323, E-mail: GanjanN@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Android, Devices, Mobility
Proposals are invited for cloud-based e-mail perimeter threat protection, e-mail archiving and e-mail journaling.
Tender no: MWP1325CX
Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, E-mail, Cloud computing, Security, Archiving
The utility is advertising for the maintenance and support for six iSee Stella licenses for two years duration.
Tender no: MWP1352CX
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Eskom requires MV90 application and communication device support.
Tender no: MWP1376CX
Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Data governance and management is required for a duration of six months.
Tender no: MWP1363CX
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Airports Company of South Africa
Proposals are invited for the support and maintenance of Qlikview licences for the period of two years.
Tender no: COR6866/2022/R
Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Business intelligence, BI, Analytics, Support and maintenance, Software licensing
ACSA wishes to acquire an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: COR6857/2022/RFP
Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, E-mail, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of an intelligent integrated security platform is sought for a period of 60 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.
Tender no: COR6824/2022/RFP
Information: Patricia Nkambule, Tel: (011) 723 1533, E-mail: patricia.nkambule@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance
Bids are also invited for the provision of AMS Suite solution for a period of sixty (60) months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 24 May – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: COR6868/2022/RFP
Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Jun 2022
Tags: Software
ACSA is looking for automated border control (ABC) e-gates and single-tokens for a period of 60 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 31 May – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: COR6871/2022/RFP
Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Tokens, Automation
Transnet SOC Ltd
The company is looking for a implementation partner for a human resource (HR) data sync tool including the support, maintenance, post implementation, configuration of the tool, installation and data migration over a period of three years.
Tender no: TCC/2022/05/0141/3657/RFP
Information: Mpho Makhuvha, Tel: (011) 037 9868, E-mail: Mpho.Makhuvha@transnet.net.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Services, Software, HR, Data, Data migration, Support and maintenance
Request for information
Government Pensions Administration Agency
Information is requested on a pension benefit administration solution, including client relationship management, fund administration and financial management solutions.
Tender no: GPAA 05/2022
Information: Fortune Mogwatjana, Tel: (012) 319 3422, E-mail: Fortune.Mogwatjana@gpaa.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 May 2022
Tags: Software
Department of Public Works
The department requires information for immovable asset register (IAR) digitalisation.
Tender no: RFI22/001GS
Information: Phuti Mahlanya, Tel: (012) 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Digital, Asset register
Eskom
Information is requested on legacy to IP migration.
Tender no: MWP1306CX
Information: Zekhay Nzima, Tel: (011) 516 7042, E-mail: NzimaZZ@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IP, Migration
Eskom wishes to determine technology options available in the market to enable the cyber forensic lab capability to do cyber/digital forensics, as well as associated indicative costing, timelines, processes, training and professional services. The technology modules need to include cloud ready interfaces of technologies that is positioned off premises as well.
Tender no: MWP1364CX
Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Cyber security, Forensics, Digital, Cloud computing, Training and eLearning, Professional services
Transnet SOC Ltd
Transnet is looking for information from service providers to undertake the provision of a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for a period of three years.
Tender no: TCC/2022/05/0129/RFI
Information: Barbara Msomi, Tel: (011) 308 2108, E-mail: Barbara.Msomi@transnet.net.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Security