Hear your reports as audio? Transcribe and translate handwritten notes? It’s easy with modern workflow tools

Martyn Williams, Application Sales Enablement Manager (UK & IRL, CITG, IND and MEA) at Xerox.

Flexible work models are here to stay and with the new way of working should come new tools to support them, says Martyn Williams, Application Sales Enablement Manager (UK & IRL, CITG, IND and MEA) at Xerox.

Williams says working anywhere, anytime on multiple devices could complicate life, but Xerox’s innovative Workflow Central Platform ties together work across formats and platforms for unstoppable productivity.

He explains that Workflow Central integrates languages and file types with an ever-expanding set of tools in the cloud.

“At Xerox, we have been building on our technical knowledge of innovation and workplace solutions to allow for this new way of working,” Williams says. “No matter where your team is working, they need an easy and convenient way to connect and access your company’s printer and services. Whether they’re scanning with an MFP app or printing from an office-based desktop computer, laptop, Chromebook or a mobile device on the go, Xerox Workplace Solutions connects them to your multifunction printer effortlessly. All the while, you maintain control of user access, with complete visibility of document usage and content across your fleet.”

He highlights increasingly common challenges that could slow productivity in modern, hybrid workplaces: “Important yet lengthy reports that are much longer than your lunch hour. Handwritten notes that are hard to read and not clear enough to share. Files in an unusable format or unreadable language. Private information that you can’t afford to inadvertently share. The list goes on and on. These day-to-day challenges slow you down, stealing precious time away from your day and preventing you from focusing on what matters most. Documents should support productivity, not get in the way of it.”

Williams says Xerox Workflow Central tools allow users to convert a physical or digital document into an audio file, so they can listen to a presentation while commuting to the office or café. They can also convert handwritten or unusable documents or images into documents they can edit within Microsoft tools, share or use within a business workflow. A lengthy report can be quickly summarised into a shorter version, and with the redact tool, users can instantly hide sensitive information to share or save documents without being in breach of any GDPR controls.

Users can also merge different document formats into one presentation, for example, merging Word, Excel, PowerPoint and PDFs into one. Fast and easy translation into 40 different languages is available at the user’s fingertips.

“Using this platform in a comprehensive secure hosted secure global infrastructure of the Microsoft Azure platform, Workflow Central provides security at every level, safeguarding your data and documents,” Williams says. “I personally use this product in my business and personal life and I believe everyone needs this product to help support this active hybrid world we live in today.”