Canva Announces Crossing 100 Million Monthly Active Users Following Launch of Visual Worksuite

(Graphic: Canva)

Canva, the global visual communications platform, today announced that more than 100 million people in 190 countries are using its platform every month. The surge in growth follows the recent launch of Canva’s Visual Worksuite, with the platform gaining more than 15 million additional monthly active users as teams, schools and workplaces embrace the ability to communicate visually, on any device, from anywhere in the world.

“We’re incredibly proud to mark this milestone moment on our mission to empower the whole world to design,” said Canva co-founder and CEO, Melanie Perkins. “Visual communication is now more important than ever. Our continued growth demonstrates the huge demand for a collaborative, simple and all-in-one platform that empowers all kinds of teams, in all kinds of workplaces, to unlock their creativity and achieve their goals without complexity.”

Canva’s sustained growth is testament to the company quickly becoming the visual communication platform of choice in every kind of team and workplace. The ease of use, collaborative nature and breadth of Canva’s product suite has seen increased adoption across the globe, with workplace usage soaring across a wide variety of professions and industries. This demand is evidenced by the more than 10,000 current jobs on LinkedIn listing Canva as a desired skill by companies including American Express, Amazon, TikTok, LEGO and Google.

“Canva has been an invaluable tool for our business, transforming how our creative and social teams work with one another by making it easier for staff to create new designs in a way that maintains brand consistency,” says Marissa Kraines, Vice President of Social and Content Marketing at Salesforce. “It’s also enabled our team to scale best practices when it comes to visual communications across the company, ensuring that we can create compelling content across all of our social and owned channels.”

Communication is increasingly visual and the world of work has never been more global, making simple design skills and seamless collaboration more critical than ever before. As the demand for visual communication in the workplace rises, Canva continues to be dedicated to building a full suite of visual communication products that power the modern workforce for the future of work, across every industry.