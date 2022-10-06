DVT appoints Switzerland and DACH regional director

Jean-Pierre Davoli.

Global software and solutions company DVT has appointed Jean-Pierre Davoli as Regional Director for Switzerland and the broader Germany/Austria/Switzerland (DACH) group of countries.

In his role, Davoli will be directly responsible for introducing DVT’s portfolio of custom software development solutions and related professional services to customers in the region, as well as neighbouring Italy.

Speaking on his appointment, Davoli says his goals align closely with DVT.

“There's nothing I love more than when I’m working with other engaged individuals towards a common goal, and that's what excited me about working with DVT,” he says. “I like the company's values and how they treat their employees. Coming from the technology services and staff augmentation industry, we will deliver significant added value to our existing and potential regional customers.”

Davoli has held roles at various national and international companies in his 36-year career, including Systems Engineer, Consultant, Service Manager, HR Manager, IT Leader, Business Area Manager, Business Unit Manager, and Sales Manager. A graduate of the Basel-Land University of Applied Sciences, he holds a Master of Business Administration.

“Jean-Pierre joins us with a wealth of knowledge and experience of software development and related solutions and staff augmentation services,” says DVT CEO, Jaco van der Merwe. “This, coupled with his years of experience helping clients in the DACH region implement digital transformation solutions, makes him ideal for leading DVT’s services in the region.”

With more than 600 staff and offices in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Kenya and South Africa, and a track record of hundreds of successful software solution assignments, DVT enables its clients to realise their technology project goals and succeed in their digital initiatives. The company boasts 22 years of profitable operation and is experienced with enterprise customers across almost every industry. “My role at DVT is to specifically connect DACH and Italian customers with our global team of solutions experts, offering them direct service and support and staff augmentation services for skills they might lack internally,” says Davoli. “By being locally present in the market and having extensive personal experience as a resident, I intend to make it easy and effective for every customer to do business with DVT.”

DVT’s global services are already rolling out in the region and include:

Agile software development teams;

Custom software development in .NET, Java, Angular, REACT, PHP and other enterprise technology stacks;

Cloud migration to Azure or AWS;

Application modernisation and cloud hosting;

Enterprise mobile applications;

Project management services;

UX/UI design services;

AI and data analytics solutions such as Power BI and Qlik;

RPA (robotic process automation) using UIPath, Power Automate or Automation Anywhere; and

Specialist software testing and quality assurance.

Among other interests, Davoli says he enjoys travelling, cooking, football and motorsports in his spare time.

“It is very motivating to join a company increasing its footprint in the DACH region, and I’m already thoroughly enjoying my work here,” he says. “If you want to work in a good environment, you may have many company options to consider, but if you want to work in a great global environment – DVT is the place to be.”