Arcserve Global Research reveals cloud investments grow while data protection lags

Byron Horn-Botha, Business Unit Head, Arcserve Southern Africa.

Arcserve Southern Africa, an exhibitor at the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit, has revealed the key findings of an annual independent global study by Arcserve, which positions itself as the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters.

This global research is conducted annually and the latest study found that 43% of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) falsely believe cloud providers are responsible for protecting and recovering data in the public cloud. This misconception of data protection responsibility can lead to increased vulnerability, especially amid a growing cloud investment trend for the cloud.

The Arcserve annual global survey uncovers a consistent misperception regarding the responsibility for data stored in public clouds. In 2019, 46% of ITDMs believed it was the cloud provider's responsibility. The misconception persisted in 2020, with 44% believing the same, and now stands at 43% in the latest research. The research highlights several additional factors that reveal a concerning lag in data protection, including:

Nearly two-thirds of ITDMs surveyed believe cloud backups are safer than on-premises backups;

One-third reported poorly documented disaster recovery plans; and

Forty-one percent reported that their organisation's disaster recovery plans were not updated.

Byron Horn-Botha, business unit head Arcserve Southern Africa, says: "South African organisations need to understand that data protection and recovery responsibility lies with them, not with the cloud provider.” Arcserve executive vice-president of marketing, Florian Malecki, adds: “The time to act is now, particularly amid growing hybrid and multicloud adoption as proven by our annual research, with 82% of ITDMs expecting to increase hybrid cloud investments and 70% expecting to increase multicloud investment."

About the research conducted by Dimensional Research: 1 121 IT decision-makers completed the survey. All participants had a budget or technical decision-making responsibility for data management, data protection and storage solutions at a company with 100 – 2 500 employees and at least 5TB of data. The survey was fielded in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada (North America).