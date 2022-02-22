Radisys Launches 5G IoT Software Suite

Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced the launch of its Connect RAN 5G IoT software stack, which supports diverse IoT use cases from ultra low-cost, low battery device driven deployments like metering and asset tracking to mission-critical, ultra-low latency, time-sensitive industrial deployments, and XR, Video Surveillance, and wearables deployments. Radisys’ Connect RAN 5G IoT software enables rapid time-to-market for new use cases, while lowering the upfront CAPEX spend. The resulting acceleration of the RoI is a significant benefit for the entire 5G ecosystem. For mobile operators, the 5G IoT software stack delivers new enhancements in functionality, coverage, latency, low power consumption, reliability and ease of deployment.

News Highlights

Radisys’ Connect RAN 5G IoT software unlocks the full potential of 5G by enabling new business models for OEMs and service providers to deliver a variety of IoT services and use cases across various industry verticals. It enables different 5G IoT use cases by offering features including NB-IoT and eMTC/LTE-M based on LTE waveform and uRLLC, NR-lite / RedCap and eMBB based on NR waveform. It also offers advanced positioning support through the NR Positioning feature for indoor and outdoor positioning.

This Connect RAN 5G IoT software suite provides an exhaustive list of 5G RAN technology enablers for both Terrestrial and Non-terrestrial (SATCOM) networks, to meet the diverse demands of IoT solutions through a single RAN base.

It also provides software deployment flexibility including different CU-UP deployments – with / without E1 Split, CU-DU Architecture Split options – AiO, CU-DU Option-2/6 split, DU-RU Option-7.x split, across different platforms and form-factors for both indoor and outdoor solutions.

Radisys’ Connect RAN 5G IoT software solution enables OEMs, ODMs and operators to cost-effectively develop and deploy IoT solutions and networks, catering to various business segments like Industrial, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Hospitality, Logistics, Building Automation, Smart Cities, Utilities including Power Distribution and Metering and many more.

According to Munish Chhabra, SVP and general manager, Software and Services, Radisys, “We are excited to launch our 3GPP compliant Connect RAN 5G IoT Software Suite, providing our customers with an industry-leading, feature-rich stack that meets the multitude requirements of IoT solutions and networks based on 5G. With this launch, Radisys continues to maintain its leadership in delivering multi-platform, standards-based 5G software with flexible deployment options to our customers enabling them to address the diverse IoT markets.”