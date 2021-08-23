Evotel joins the party

Bradley Bekker, Head of Business Development at Evotel.

The current internet price war is in full swing and is heating up with every new deal that is announced, and fibre network operator (FNO) Evotel is joining in with new and sustainable pricing and packages with no smoke-and-mirror promotions. These changes are here to stay!

Evotel has taken its time to make sure that lowering its prices will be sustainable in the long run and not simply for a short period of time on a special offer. As a result, Evotel is announcing that it will also be reducing its fibre rates, up to 18% in some cases.

“Though we might have been late to the party, we are dedicated to providing customers with fast and reliable fibre that is affordable. We care wholeheartedly for the people of South Africa and will continue to provide them with exceptional service at the drop of a hat. We have taken our time about reducing our rates as we don’t want to be in a position where the rates are only valid for a short period of time before reverting to a previous price or, as seen on occasion, prices going up. Our way of doing business is through full transparency without any smoke and mirrors,” says Bradley Bekker, Head of Business Development at Evotel.

With Evotel, what you see is what you get and you know immediately what you are signing up for. The company ensures that there are no hidden costs and you don’t need to expect any surprises.

In the past couple of months, FNOs have offered internet service providers (ISPs) lowered wholesale prices, with the hope that the ISPs will pass the discounts on to consumers who are looking for faster internet connectivity. Evotel has followed suit in order to not only give their clients better price options along with its customer service attitude, but also to enhance its service delivery.

Evotel is an open-access FNO, meaning that any ISP is able to partner with the company for the fibre infrastructure while the ISP will provide the internet service to customers. Clients are therefore in control and are free to choose which ISP’s service they would like to retain. With this in mind, Evotel has partnered with Axxess, Afrihost and Goldfields as the first ISPs to bring the reduced rates to market, with other ISPs following suit soon to ensure the same for their customers.

“When Evotel informed us of their decreased prices, we immediately jumped onto the opportunity of passing these savings onto the most important role player in our business: the client. We’d therefore like to thank Evotel for their continued support and innovation and look forward to a mutually prosperous and beneficial business relationship,” says Juan de Meillon, Head of Sales and Marketing at Goldfields WiFi and Computers.

“It is great to see Evotel reducing their prices. We have seen a fantastic response to the decreased pricing on the Evotel network from customers. Fibre pricing and coverage are important to benefit consumers, and the more coverage you have, the more you can offer people, so it is great that Evotel is providing both the coverage and affordable pricing,” says Dale Moulton, General Manager at Axxess.

Evotel also simplified its offerings and has cut down the number of broadband packages it provides to only six easy to comprehend uncapped options – all in the effort to reduce the complexities for consumers to choose a fibre solution.

Evotel’s new packages are as follows:

10Mbps download (↓)/2Mbps upload (↑) 20Mbps ↓/10Mbps ↑ 50Mbps ↓/50Mbps ↑ 100Mbps ↓/100Mbps ↑ 200Mbps ↓/200Mbps ↑ 1000Mbps ↓/1500Mbps ↑

Says Afrihost: “We welcome any changes to fibre that benefit our clients. The introduction of the 10Mbps and 20Mbps Evotel package makes it a lot easier for our clients to get connected. Best of all, our existing clients also benefit from this price reduction. Without open-access fibre, like that which Evotel provides, many ISPs and subscribers would be left out of fair competition and affordable pricing.”

“Because we truly believe in helping consumers and providing Fibre for Everyone, it is very important for us to bring prices down for users and make it more affordable for everyone in the long run. The lowering of rates is a big deal for any company and we are proud to be able to provide packages and pricing that customers find welcoming rather than as barriers. We will continue to find ways and means to make fibre affordable to all,” Bekker stresses.

The company focuses on residents in smaller towns in the provinces that are not as affluent as those in cities and major metropoles. Large FNOs mainly operate in these affluent communities, but Evotel is dedicated to providing fibre coverage to out-of-the- way communities that are often overlooked and forgotten about – fibre that is uncomplicated and affordable, without unwanted surprises.

New ISP pricing

Please click here for the new rates from Evotel partners Goldfields, Axxess and Afrihost for the six available uncapped broadband packages available on the Evotel network.