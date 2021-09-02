Huawei nova 8, nova Y60 now available in SA via Huawei online store

Huawei’s exciting new super-light, super-battery smartphones, the nova 8 and nova Y60, are now available in South Africa via the Huawei online store.

Available with discounted bundled special offers from today, Huawei’s new smartphones bring more choice and longer battery life for mobile-first consumers.

The nova Y60 is a stylish new trendsetter with superb long-lasting battery, enriched features and large storage for round-the clock entertainment and sharing.

With a recommended retail price of R3 099, the nova Y60 is available in Crush Green and Midnight Black, and is powered by a huge 5 000mAh battery so you can stream, share and play games online all day.



With Huawei’s power-saving AI algorithms built in, the nova Y60 supports online video playback for up to 15 hours. The nova Y60 also delivers beautiful high-res images with a f/1.8 13MP main camera,discrete 2MP Depth Camera, ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP front camera.



It lets you process and store more photos, video and multimedia thanks to an octa-core processor and a 4GB DDR4 for powerful performance and an internal storage capacity of 64GB for more space.



Expand this capacity with MicroSD cards for up to 512GB storage capacity. Get more from your games, entertainment and music with Huawei SuperSound technology, which boosts speaker volume of up to 86dB, and the 6.6-inch Huawei FullView Display for a broader field of view and crisper visual experience.

The nova 8, featuring a stunning design, 64MP quad camera, 32MP selfie camera, 66W SuperCharge and extra-long battery life, is always ready to capture and share your best moments.

With a recommended retail price of R12 999, the nova 8 is available in shimmering Blush Gold. Powered by the Kirin 820E processor, with 7nm processors and a 6-core Mali-G57 GPU for powerful processing and a smooth operating experience, the nova 8 is a sleek 7.64mm thick with a weight of around 169g, and its upgraded 6.57-inch OLED curved screen supports 1.07 billion colours.

With an efficient 3800 MaH battery, the Huawei nova 8 delivers hours of performance with better cooling technology, and also supports Huawei SuperCharge, which allows the phone to be charged to 60% in only 15 minutes, and 100% in 35 minutes.

Both devices come with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at store, 50 days’ screen insurance and 50GB free Huawei Cloud Storage for 12 months.

From today, you can get the Huawei nova Y60 for R3 099 and receive a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699, or the Huawei nova 8 for R12 999 and receive free Freebuds 4i valued at R1 499. Visit the Huawei Store (Online) now! T&C's apply.