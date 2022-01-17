Megaport Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX as Leading Network as a Service (NaaS) Vendor Partner

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces a partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, to make Megaport’s global, private Software Defined Network (SDN) platform available to TD SYNNEX customers.

“Bringing Megaport’s leading Network as a Service platform into the TD SYNNEX portfolio makes it easier for customers to modernize their network connectivity and connect quickly to leading cloud service providers,” said Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer at Megaport. “TD SYNNEX’s global scale and reach, combined with their expertise in IT solutions, makes them an ideal partner to expand our channel relationships.”

"TD SYNNEX is committed to delivering IT solutions to our customers that unlock their growth," said Cheryl Neal, vice president of New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX. "Adding Megaport’s Network as a Service offerings to our vast portfolio of IT solutions enables our customers to do great things with technology and will help accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

The benefits of this partnership for TD SYNNEX customers include:

Improved network performance with reduced jitter and latency.

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services without any hardware requirements.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

Secure, private hybrid cloud and multicloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centres, and 230+ cloud interconnect points.

Megaport enhances the TD SYNNEX portfolio of networking services by enabling customers to deploy a global, high-availability network in minutes, not months. Megaport’s NaaS platform provides private, scalable, on-demand connectivity to the world’s leading cloud services providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The company’s solutions enable agile, flexible, high-performance networking for a fraction of the cost of traditional methods.