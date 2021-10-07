A buyer’s guide to managed services

If you’re looking to maximise your IT ROI, then you need a capable managed service provider (MSP). An MSP can keep your business safe from online threats, resolve IT issues and restore productivity, and implement fixes and updates across your stack to encourage growth. But with so many MSPs on the market, how do you know which is the right one for your business?

We have put together a checklist to help organisations identify which providers have the necessary expertise, knowledge and resources to meet your business requirements and IT needs.

1. Does the MSP supply superior cyber security solutions?

Malware, phishing scams, ransomware… Each year, cyber security threats grow in number and sophistication. To safeguard your business from these threats, your MSP must provide several cyber security solutions.

2. Does the MSP have the skills and knowledge to mitigate a data breach?

A poorly managed data breach can result in huge reputational and financial damage to your business.

3. Does the MSP provide your business with a long-term strategic IT roadmap?

The MSP should always be on the lookout for ways to help your business grow and develop.

4. Does the MSP provide rapid on-site support?

IT disruptions can take many forms, and as such, your MSP needs to have a team of expert engineers ready to tackle on-site issues the moment they appear to ensure you don’t experience prolonged downtime.

5. Does the MSP augment and manage your IT infrastructure?

Your MSP should be able to enhance your entire infrastructure.

6. Does the MSP have a comprehensive understanding of all things cloud?

Your cloud environment requires subject matter experts to be fully optimised and maximise your business’s cloud potential.

We live in a completely new world that demands completely new thinking. It is important to note that a chosen MSP should guide you towards a game-changing return on the IT investment. With the increasing pace of change in technology, and with that the pace of change in how customer problems are being solved, having the right partner is critical.

