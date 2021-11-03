Everbridge to Showcase Critical Event Management (CEM) Innovation at AfricaTech Festival 2021, the Largest and Most Influential Tech Event in Africa

Everbridge to Showcase Critical Event Management (CEM) Innovation at AfricaTech Festival 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced the company will showcase innovation in resilience and present several sessions at the renowned AfricaTech Festival 2021, designed to inform and connect business leaders, tech experts, policymakers, and investors at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation. Taking place November 8 – 12, Everbridge will serve as a Gold Sponsor of the premier event aimed at uniting tech and talent for socio-economic impact.



This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005476/en/

With inclusivity and sustainability at the top of the agenda, AfricaTech attracts over 12,000 technology experts and business leaders from over 120 countries to explore Africa-focused connectivity and enterprise tech trends.

“We are honored to support such an amazing showcase of many of the brightest change makers in technology, media, and telecommunications,” said Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge. “Promoting innovation, debate, and discussion remains core to what we do every day at Everbridge, and we are proud to be a part of this important conversation to learn and build a more inclusive and resilient digital and physical world.”

Everbridge presentations at AfricaTech 2021 include:

Protecting Africa’s Critical infrastructure

Tuesday, November 9, 11:05 am – 11:25 am GMT

Presenters: Munya Kanaventi, VP, Security Engineering Riz Karim, SVP, Global Professional Services & Support





Lives, Livelihoods and Livestock: Protecting the public during natural and manmade disasters

Wednesday, November 10, 1:20 pm – 1:40 pm GMT

Presenters: Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer

Valerie Risk, VP, Public Warning





Everbridge will also participate in “Leadership in Africa” roundtables:

Monday Nov 8 11 am – 12 pm GMT

“Technology on the Move: Keeping you connected any time, any place”

Panelist: Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer

Monday Nov 8 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm GMT

“Cyber Defense for the Cloud”

Panelist: Prashant Darisi, VP, Global Solutions

The Everbridge Critical Event Management platform protects over two billion global citizens across 200 countries and improves the resiliency of the world’s leading companies, including many in Africa. Each year, over 1.4 billion people across Africa and $50 billion of annual global development assistance remain at risk from flooding, drought, wildfires, earthquakes, severe storms, disease outbreaks, civil unrest, crop failure, cyberattacks and industrial or chemical accidents. Everbridge helps government and commercial organizations assess the likely impact of digital and physical risk events and accelerate their operational response in order to keep people safe, protect critical infrastructure, and maintain business operations.

Everbridge continues to expand its position as the global leader in population-wide Public Warning solutions used by over 1,500 municipalities, counties, cities, states and countries in every major region of the world including Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Everbridge enables the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa; entire states including California, New York, Oregon, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Florida, Odisha, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands; counties within 49 of the 50 U.S. states and within all of Canada’s provinces, many of the largest cities in the world, and in support of the most populous Native American and First Nations tribes and indigenous populations across the globe. Everbridge also powers the population alerting front-end of the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) gateway for the U.S. Federal Government to supplement their own communication channels for issuing live emergency and Presidential Alerts across the United States.

During the AfricaTech Festival 2021, Everbridge invites attendees to meet to discuss how organizations can prepare for and mitigate the impact of a threat, and build a more resilient Africa for countries, corporations, and citizens.