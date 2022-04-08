DafriBank makes real-time EFT quick, easy for SA

DafriBank Digital, the next-generation cross-border banking outfit, has released its newest version of ePayMe checkout channel, an ultimate rival to PayPalMe that enables digital entrepreneurs, traders, SMEs and micro enterprises to accept direct real-time EFTs anywhere, anytime and in any amount.

ePayMe checkout by DafriBank is the first checkout infrastructure that allows South Africans to receive near instant cross-border payment direct to their bank accounts, without having to expose their banking details online or grapple with APIs or integrations.

The new ePayMe is an advance on the previous ePay solution by DafriBank, which was only available to merchants and business account holders and required them to integrate this through APIs. ePayMe checkout now allows all types of DafriBank account holders to generate payment links and start accepting payment in minutes. Users simply log into their online banking, select ePayMe to generate a payment link, add the amount they want to accept and send the link to customers or add it to their website pay button.

ePayMe is easy to use and supports DafriBank W2W, ePay, OZOW EFT and USDT with more methods scheduled to be added soon.

Rejoice Yakubu, Spokesperson for DafriBank Digital, says: “The ePay Me upgrade is in line with our efforts to continually improve our services and product offerings.

"Our partial roll-out of the ePay series, which came out last year, required development knowledge to integrate through our API sandbox environment. Many users, especially informal traders, were finding this difficult to manoeuvre. With the newest version of ePay, users can simply log into their accounts, generate an ePayMe link and start accepting payment globally using the same interface they already know and trust. This helps to expedite the payment process and reduce friction, which is likely to improve your conversion rate.”

Yakubu notes that ePayMe addresses challenges merchants and micro enterprises have experienced with other EFT and payment options, such as unexpected freezing of accounts and lengthy delays in receiving and being able to withdraw money. “With ePayMe, it takes just 10 minutes for a DafriBank ePay client to receive money to any South African bank account from a client in the US, UK, Nigeria or elsewhere in the world,” she says.

“ePayMe makes trading and accepting payments quick and easy, boosting financial inclusion and creating a safer alternative to handling cash,” Yakubu says.

