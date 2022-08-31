HP enhances global partner programme

Kobi Elbaz, GM of HP’s global channel organisation.

Multinational IT company HP has unveiled enhancements to its global HP Amplifyprogramme, including a new partner training and engagement platform, among others.

This, as its partners helped the company drive more than $6 billion in revenue growth over the past year.

Addressing media at the HP Amplify Executive Forum in Dubai, Kobi Elbaz, GM of HP’s global channel organisation, emphasised the channel is part of the company’s DNA, saying it’s an extension of HP.

Elbaz revealed HP Amplify Impact and HP Amplify Data Insights, which fall under the HP Amplify banner, will undergo certain improvements, while the HP Curiocity engagement and collaborative platform will be introduced.

“HP’s success relies heavily on the strength of our channel partners. In the last four reported quarters, we generated with our channel partners $6 billion revenue growth,” he stated.

In 2020, the company introduced the HP Amplify global partner programme that HP operates to engage with its channel partners.

According to Elbaz, when HP designed the initiative, it wanted to ensure it had a channel programme that covers some key trends; namely, data analytics, changing customer buying behaviour, as well as the sustainability agenda.

“The sharp rise of data analytics required us to work in a collaborative approach with our channel partner community about how we gather data and how we use that.

“We see more and more customers buying online, which really requires us to drive an omni-channel approach with our channel partners.

“Several years ago, we saw a key trend where many companies were developing a sustainability or ESG [environmental, social and governance] agenda. More and more companies around the globe want to engage with companies that have an ESG and sustainability agenda, and they’re putting it as part of their RFP.”

Two years later, these trends have accelerated, he stated.

Programme enhancements

First among these is the phased global expansion of HP’s Amplify Impact.

Launched in 2021, including in SA, Amplify Impact is a partner assessment, resource and training programme that aims to leverage HP’s investments and initiatives across climate change, human rights and digital equity.

Currently in 43 countries, Amplify Impact will expand on a global scale, said Elbaz. “Over the next two years, Amplify Impact will be available to all countries and to all types of channel partners (resellers, retail and distribution partners), regardless of location.

“Today, 10 000 partners have access to the Amplify Impact programme. We’re happy to see that in those countries that we operate, more than 35% of our channel partners are joining us in the journey to be more sustainable. “

On Amplify Data Insights, Elbaz said three main improvements will be made. Firstly, an automated process for collection and sharing of data; secondly, ensuring channel partners receive more account-specific recommendations; and thirdly, using data as part of managing the sales force.

The GM noted 98% of partners already collaborate with HP on data. “Each of these enhancements is designed to create a partner sales force that can be more targeted and effective in winning business.”

Elbaz said the HP Curiocity engagement and collaborative platform will be rolled out to all HP partners around the world.

“HP Curiocity is going to be one platform where all channel sales can find training, new product information, be part of a community as well as engage HP executives.

“Our plan is to have more than 100 000 sales reps from our channel partners on this platform by the end of 2023,” he stated, adding HP Curiocity will be rolled out via a phased-approach starting later this year.