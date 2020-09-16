Rimini Street Wins Gold Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year and Employer of the Year
Company recognized for excellence in client service, innovative AI support platform and inventive employee engagement initiatives
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been named a Gold Stevie® International Business Award (IBA) winner for “Company of the Year – Computer Services” and a Gold Stevie® Great Employer Award winner for “Employer of the Year – Computer Services.” Rimini Street was also recognized with a Gold Stevie IBA award for “Innovation of the Year – Business Services” and a Stevie IBA for “Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year.”
Significant Growth And Exceptional Service Delivery Achievements
Rimini Street garnered the Gold Stevie award for “Company of the Year – Computer Services” in the International Business awards program for its strong financial performance and excellence in client service through 2019, including new product and service offerings, global workforce expansion and the Company’s full-year revenue growth.
Rimini Street’s AI Support Applications platform, developed by the company’s Global Service Delivery Innovation Team, was honored with a Gold Stevie IBA for “Innovation of the Year – Business Services.” The Company’s patent-pending artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform – the first of its kind in the third-party enterprise software support industry – was built to drive excellence and a better support experience for Rimini Street clients, and ensure global service delivery outcomes at scale.
Rimini Street was also recognized with a Gold Stevie in the Great Employer Awards for “Employer of the Year – Computer Services” for the expansion of its global workforce, the development of new leadership training, its talent management program and employee engagement initiatives. With a global workforce of more than 1,300 employees and operations in 20 countries, Rimini Street continues to recruit, hire and develop top talent across the enterprise software support industry.
Corporate Social Responsibility Program of The Year Award
The Rimini Street Foundation was also recognized with a Stevie IBA for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for its “The More We Grow, the More We Can Give” program. The Foundation’s mission is to share the Company’s success by investing back into the communities where Rimini Street operates with in-kind donations, employee time and financial donations. In 2020, the Foundation has increased its emergency financial assistance to help communities cope with additional challenges brought about by the global pandemic.
“We are humbled and honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for Rimini Street’s passionate commitment to delivering an excellent support experience for our clients, as well as for our innovation, growth performance, employee engagement initiatives and the work of the Rimini Street Foundation in supporting humankind,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “We continue to raise the bar on what the industry should expect from their enterprise software support provider, and to date, more than 3,500 clients, including 175 Fortune 500 and Global 100 organizations, have benefitted from our unique model and best in class support experience.”
