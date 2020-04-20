Enabling workforce continuity – time to rethink identity

Between the massive digital transformation efforts already pushing organisations to their edges and external forces we cannot control, it’s imperative to ensure your workflow can continue with as little to no disruption as possible. When it comes to providing the sustainability of the workforce, it comes down to ensuring they have the right access to get their jobs done.

Over the years, we’ve seen some of the most challenging of situations that were faced with confidence because there was foresight to implement proper access controls and policies that could be quickly updated by identity and IT teams. However, in our age, the velocity of business is moving so fast that when a challenge or crisis is experienced, it can be overwhelming for IT teams to keep up with the dynamic nature of keeping policies and access models up to date.

At SailPoint, we’ve been working hard to stay one step ahead, anticipating how identity can serve enterprise organisations. SailPoint helps you enable your teams to run as fast as they can while knowing that the proper guardrails are in place to keep things safe.

Mastering the art of pivoting

With the introduction of SailPoint Predictive Identity, we’ve incorporated AI and machine learning, which has taken the complexity out of identity and now makes it possible to see more, do more, and protect more – all without having to add extra IT resources to manage it. That’s because it’s intuitive to use, and it learns and adapts as your organisation evolves. And when you’re faced with significant challenges, such as what we see these days, you can quickly pivot to ensure workers continue to gain access to the apps, data, and cloud platforms needed to keep business moving forward.

This 24x7x365 self-service allows your workers to reset their passwords and request access to additional apps that are needed. AI-driven recommendations help approvers to know if it’s safe to grant access or not. Not only will your IT helpdesk appreciate fewer repetitive calls, but you’ll save big – in fact, some of our customers have shown a savings of over $1 million in the first year of simply implementing password management! And since every single access activity is recorded, you can be confident that even among the most trying of times, your compliance efforts are still being maintained and you’ll have what you need to appease your auditors.

Interested in learning more about how to rethink identity? Register or watch our Rethink Identity Webinar series

Adopting a ‘work smarter, not harder’ mind frame

Don’t get me wrong, I think many of us were brought up with the notion that it’s important to ‘work hard’. But there’s a point where that just doesn’t cut it anymore. With so much to keep track of to ensure things remain secure and compliant, coupled with limited IT staff, we at SailPoint realised that there has to be a better way.

We’ve been innovating identity since 2005, and we’re not stopping anytime soon. While identity started as an excellent IT tool, it’s now become a critical strategic component of enterprise security programs across the globe. With the advent of AI and machine learning, we haven’t just added some cool bells and whistles. This is a game-changing approach to enabling and accelerating business with confidence, knowing that things are secure and compliant. Can you step on the gas and see the guardrails are in place, allowing each of your workers to do their work freely and securely? You can see it now.

As the identity governance category leader, we understand the complexities of digital enterprises better than anyone. Whether you are a long-time identity practitioner or an identity novice, it doesn’t matter where you are in your identity journey; we can help you better take on your digital transformation efforts and the other unknowns that require fast pivoting to keep business flowing.

SailPoint was recently awarded the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: for Identity Governance and Administration 2020. If you would like to find out why SailPoint is the 2020 Customers’ Choice for IGA, read lessons learned from those currently in the IGA buying process, see reviews from users who share your company size, industry or geographical region or just get a first-hand view of what to expect from a particular vendor like SailPoint, then please follow the link to download the Gartner report for free.

Please contact Kasey.Kerrigan@sailpoint.com for further information.