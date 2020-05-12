Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet – for harsh SA environments

The Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet is now available to the South African channel from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC). Configured to meet the demands of workers in harsh environments, such as mining and construction, the Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme offers mobility and connectivity in extreme conditions.

The tablet’s durability offers peace of mind for those in some of the dirtiest, wettest, most challenging and most critical workplaces. Updated features include an enhanced 1 000 NIT FHD display with anti-glare coatings, allowing customers to access and showcase their work even when out in direct sunlight. The screen is also glove responsive and multi-touch capable.

“Dell Rugged customers often operate in extreme, unpredictable environments, which is why it is paramount that they use technology that can withstand these conditions. Furthermore, with the tablet’s various connectivity options, users can connect almost anywhere, ensuring data is easily uploaded and transferred,” comments George Lodewick, Dell EMC desktop and notebook specialist at DCC.

The Dell Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme offers performance and connectivity for ultimate field productivity:

High-performance processing power for the most in-demand field applications. The tablet can be configured to individual user needs, with options including the latest 8th Generation Intel Core Processors boasting up to 2TB of high performance and reliable PCIe solid state drives.

for the most in-demand field applications. The tablet can be configured to individual user needs, with options including the latest 8th Generation Intel Core Processors boasting up to 2TB of high performance and reliable PCIe solid state drives. Reliability and safety in extreme environments – The tablet has passed MIL-STD-810G/H testing and is also IP-65 rated for protection against dust, dirt, and water ingress, along with hazardous location Class 1 Div 2 certifications. Drop tested from 1.2 metres and tested to withstand -29 to 63 degrees Celsius, the tablet is built to support most extreme environments.

– The tablet has passed MIL-STD-810G/H testing and is also IP-65 rated for protection against dust, dirt, and water ingress, along with hazardous location Class 1 Div 2 certifications. Drop tested from 1.2 metres and tested to withstand -29 to 63 degrees Celsius, the tablet is built to support most extreme environments. Uninterrupted power – Optional dual hot-swappable battery architecture and on-the-go charging ecosystem for uninterrupted operation.

– Optional dual hot-swappable battery architecture and on-the-go charging ecosystem for uninterrupted operation. Optimal screen interactivity – Anti-glare treatments on the 1 000 NIT FHD displays provides excellent readability in all conditions. The new Rugged Active Pen and glove-capable multi-touch functionality enables a reliable pen and touch experience;

– Anti-glare treatments on the 1 000 NIT FHD displays provides excellent readability in all conditions. The new Rugged Active Pen and glove-capable multi-touch functionality enables a reliable pen and touch experience; Mission-critical connectivity – 802.11ax WiFi, global 4G/LTE broadband and assignable RF pass-through options for WWAN, WLAN and GPS mean users can easily stay connected wherever they are.

– 802.11ax WiFi, global 4G/LTE broadband and assignable RF pass-through options for WWAN, WLAN and GPS mean users can easily stay connected wherever they are. Integrated security features – A built-in infrared camera with Windows Hello facial recognition allows users to log in to their devices securely and easily, plus optional next-generation fingerprint, contactless and contacted smart card readers.

– A built-in infrared camera with Windows Hello facial recognition allows users to log in to their devices securely and easily, plus optional next-generation fingerprint, contactless and contacted smart card readers. Easy integration – The Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet is compatible with most existing Latitude Rugged Extreme tablet vehicle and desk docks and previous generation accessories.

– The Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet is compatible with most existing Latitude Rugged Extreme tablet vehicle and desk docks and previous generation accessories. Support services designed to make unplanned downtime a thing of the past – Dell Pro Support Plus service options include 24/7 access to the most experienced Dell technicians and same or next business day onsite repair after remote diagnosis.

The Dell Rugged also comes with optional add-ons, optimised for extreme conditions such as: