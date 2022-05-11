Acquisition positions Altron Security as an end-to-end provider

Enterprise customers have, to date, been unable to obtain an end-to-end security solution from a single supplier, creating great friction and delays in information and security governance.

Altron Security Managing Director, Andrew Whittaker, notes that the company’s recent acquisition of LAWtrust has accelerated Altron Security’s longstanding vision of providing a comprehensive cyber security offering that is unparalleled in the market.

LAWtrust, he explains, was founded to provide digital trust services to government and business. These include services such as citizen identity management, secure online banking, insider threat prevention and digital signature solutions for financial services and the public sector.

“LAWtrust is recognised as a market leader in cryptographic services and, coupled with our existing IDAM expertise and the vast security experience and knowledge within both teams, this acquisition means we are ready to deliver the future of security.”

Whittaker adds that the synergies with LAWtrust are ideal, as it means that cryptographic services can now form part of the company’s overall IDAM solution. This enables expansion of their offerings into the realm of machine identity and IOT, he adds.

Rian Schoeman, Managing Executive (LAWtrust) at Altron Security, notes that digital signatures have become a business-critical tool for many organisations looking to streamline operations and maximising business efficiencies. It also comes with the added benefit of reducing a company’s overall carbon footprint, while saving costs.

“For us, it is all about building security into everyday business processes, providing a seamless yet secure solution. This unlocks the ability to interact with a business digitally, in a secure fashion from start to finish,” he says.

Adding to Whittaker, Schoeman says: “It is notable that IOT devices and operational technology will be some of the most targeted attack vectors in the next three years and that is why it is critical to implement machine identity and device certificates – something LAWtrust has vast experience with.

Whittaker adds that following the pandemic, there has been the challenge of everybody working remotely, but using online services. This has led to the rise of the secure access service edge (SASE). The security challenges created by the pandemic demand a lot of rethinking, and Altron believes that SASE, tied closely to strong identity management, will be key to overcoming these.

“Altron Security is also particularly excited about the addition of LAWtrust as we navigate entry into the UK market. The company has been establishing and growing itself in Britain for the past while – having LAWTrust’s digital security solutions in our product set will enable this growth even further.

“Ultimately, whether we are in the UK or in SA, the acquisition of LAWtrust will really help us to mature our offerings and position us to deliver a strong, mature and end-to-end security offering, one which dovetails well into the broader Altron 2.0 strategy that is focused on ‘delivering innovation that matters’,” he concludes.