White paper: Overview of automated infrastructure services

Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 05 Nov 2021
By 2024, it’s expected that 80% of organisations leveraging automation capabilities will have implemented using service orchestration and automation platforms to orchestrate cross-domain workloads.

Organisations are faced with constant pressure to improve service delivery, become agile and ensure stability, all while continually keeping cost optimisation top of mind. This has become difficult due to increased complexity and accelerated technology and architectural change. In addition, business is under pressure to refocus on business value outcomes with revenue, operational cost reduction, efficiency and customer experience all competing priorities.

Download the white paper to get an overview of the state of automated infrastructure services.

