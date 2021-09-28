Africa Data Centres unveils its latest world-class data centre at Midrand Campus in Johannesburg, SA

Africa Data Centres (www.AfricaDataCentres.com), the only Pan-African network of interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data centres on the continent, has completed its new Johannesburg data centre, based in its Midrand Campus, which is one of the largest in Africa.



This state-of-the-art facility, designed with the latest global standards, is the ideal location for technology companies and enterprises to secure IT infrastructure in an interconnected environment.

This ultra-modern facility continues to strengthen the leading position that Africa Data Centres has in the South African market.

The new hyperscale data centre is one of the continent's most significant data centre deployments, which alongside existing facilities across the African continent, further entrenches Africa Data Centres’ dominance on the continent.

Commenting on the launch, CEO of Africa Data Centres, Stephane Duproz, said: "We are thrilled to be able to deliver to our existing and future customers the most modern data centre in Johannesburg. We are happy to be a partner in our customers' growth by delivering capacity in this facility immediately. This investment demonstrates Africa Data Centres' confidence in the South African economy and digital development.”

The new data centre is part of the company's response to the demand for data centres as businesses across the continent accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The unveiling of the new facility comes amid Africa Data Centres' announcement of plans to build 10 additional data centres in new countries and to significantly expand its data centre footprint by more than twice its current capacity across Africa.

