i2c Expands Presence in Middle East and Africa Due to High Demand for Its Agile Processing

Aurangzaib Khan Appointed i2c Inc. General Manager for Middle East and Africa (Photo: Business Wire)

i2c Inc., a leading provider of payment and open banking technology, today announced it is expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) due to high demand in the region for its solutions. i2c partners with financial institutions, fintechs and governments using its unique i2c agile processing technology and APIs to bring innovative credit, debit, prepaid, and multi-currency solutions to market quickly.

To support the growth in MEA, i2c added a General Manager position to its team and is announcing today the appointment of payments industry veteran Aurangzaib Khan to the position. Khan is based in Dubai.

Prior to joining i2c, Khan was VP, Government Business Development for Mastercard in the UAE and Oman where he managed government relationships and engagement in the areas of policy and regulation, fostered commercial initiatives and grew revenue. Other senior Mastercard positions during his eight-year tenure included the strategic development of banks, financial institutions and merchants in Dubai and Northern Emirates, and serving as Country Manager of Pakistan and Afghanistan where he established the Mastercard Pakistan office, grew Mastercard to become one of the largest networks in Pakistan and launched the first global QR.

i2c recently announced support of Apple Pay® for Najm Prepaid cardholders, one of the first such implementations in the region in partnership with its client Majid Al Futtaim Finance (MAF)/Najm. The implementation, which took just 90 days to bring to market, is raising awareness for i2c services, global agile technology and APIs, and reputation for delivering 100 percent availability and superior security.

“I’ve been aware of i2c’s growing presence in the region and of their well-deserved reputation for client responsiveness and delivering innovation to market incredibly fast,” said Aurangzaib Khan. “I’ve also experienced firsthand what it’s like to drive financial and socio-economic development in the region. I believe i2c is unique among payments processors and has what it takes to lead the market. I’m excited to be joining the i2c team at this historic time.”

“We are pleased to welcome Aurangzaib to i2c,” said Jim McCarthy, President of i2c Inc. “He is an experienced payments executive with deep insights about our industry, established relationships with key players and a stellar record of execution across the region.”