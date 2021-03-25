Oppo stirs SA’s high-end smartphone market with Reno5 series

The Oppo Reno5 series.

Chinese smartphone firm Oppo will stir up the high-level market for smartphones in SA with the launch of Reno5 series.

Unveiling Oppo’s new smartphone last night, the company said the Reno5 range is geared for the growing number of South Africans that are adapting to the digital world due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic forced urgent digital transformation across the world, which Oppo said created demand for devices, as many people started adapting to online methods of working, learning, shopping and living.

Oppo, which in SA is mostly in the entry-level smartphone market, said the Reno5 range is its most daring smartphone model to date.

The phone comes priced at R14 999, compared to Oppo’s A-series range − the A72, A53s and A15 − launched last year, retailing for as low as R2 999.

“The Reno5 is our most ambitious smartphone model yet, offering ultra-fast, ultra-powerful connectivity and high-end technology that works. It incorporates world-class updates into a usable device that upgrades the consumer’s daily digital efficiencies, while using humanable technology that improves everyday connection to each other, especially during these uncertain times. We understand that our smartphone is one of the most powerful tools we own today,” said Liam Fourie, head of go-to-market and operations at Oppo SA.

The Android-enabled Reno5 series is available on the MTN and Vodacom networks.

The Reno5 series comes in two colour options − silver and black − and can be fully charged in 36 minutes.

On the specifications front, the Android-based smartphone has a built-in output charging pin, ensuring better power usage and functionality over longer periods of time and has Oppo’s 65@ Super-Vooc flash charge technology.

The 5G-enabled smartphone is fitted with the Qualcomm processing chip, guaranteeing “superior memory”, said Oppo.

Additionally, the company said: “The Reno5 aims to challenge the basic rules of smartphone offerings by including premium functionalities, and tech innovations to appeal to creative minds, and enable them to fully express themselves.

“Using Oppo’s Image Clear Engine AI, the Reno5 takes picture-perfect images no matter the light, noise or distance. The dual-camera videography features enable the simultaneous use of both the front and rear camera to ensure no one is left out.”





