New wearable product line exclusively by Newland EMEA

Newland EMEA, one of the leading companies in the AIDC industry, has launched its new wearables product line, Nwear by Newland.

With the market emphasising minimising worker fatigue while providing efficient and productive technology, Newland EMEA felt the time was right to step into the wearables market and develop a premium product brand that can continue to expand as the demand grows for new solutions. Wearable devices offer the opportunity to identify, interact and log data in the most natural and ergonomic way for workers, speeding up workflow by 40%.

Newland EMEA held a virtual live stream launch on 30 March for its partners across EMEA to kick off the new collection. They were joined online by over 500+ partners to learn about the first three products in the range, the availability, technical aspects of each product and more.

During the event, Peter Sliedrecht, CEO of Newland EMEA, said: “Newland, being the owner of one of the world’s finest 2D technologies, saw a good solution starting to prove its value but could also see an opportunity to reimagine this according to our Newland DNA, and that starts with three questions: Can we accomplish the benchmark in performance? Can we do this at a competitive price to keep a sufficient margin for our partners? And can we add any new features and benefits? The answer to all three is yes.”

The first three products on offer include the WD1 Watch Scanner, the WD2 Wearable Scanner with an electronic hand strap, and the WD3 Badge Scanner. All three are now available through Newland EMEA partners throughout the region, and all come with the same industry-leading two-year warranty as on all Newland PDA and CIT products.

WD1 Watch Scanner

The WD1 Watch Scanner ensures that data storage and processing are more mobile than ever with our Android-based smartwatch. While the design and weight are similar to a consumer smartwatch, the WD1 is specifically designed for harsh working environments. With a 2.8-inch capacitive touchscreen, Android 9 GMS, a 3.300mAh battery, WiFi and 4G, it’s the perfect companion. The WD1 touchscreen offers easy and fast input to navigate intuitively through applications. The re-mappable side button and shortcuts make the watch user-friendly and easy to operate. To complete a hands-free solution, via Newland’s EasyConnect software, you can easily pair the WD1 with other NWear devices, the WD2 and the WD3.

WD2 Wearable Scanner with an electronic hand strap

Multitask with the WD2 Wearable Scanner. With its comfortable hand strap, the WD2 ensures no wasted time on putting away a device while picking or moving boxes. The scanning trigger can be easily activated with a light press of the thumb. The strap, available in two sizes, is designed to fit both the left and right hand and can be worn over gloves in colder operating temperatures.

With its embedded Acuscan technology, the WD2 catches distorted or closely placed bar codes, minimising errors and improving productivity. Its compact size and lightweight design reduce fatigue for users. The WD2 also comes with a compact two-bay charging cradle which can be connected to form up to a 10-bay multi-docking station charged via a single PSU.

WD3 Badge Scanner

The WD3 is a feather-light badge scanner that packs high-performance in a compact yet sturdy design. You can use the scanner as a stand-alone device or wear it on a lanyard as a badge. No matter which method you pick, the lightweight WD3 ensures reduced weariness and uninterrupted workflow to make your everyday tasks easier to perform.

With research and development already started on the next additions to the range, Newland EMEA plans to continue expanding Nwear, developing solutions that will significantly increase productivity and efficiency for end-users while emphasising ergonomics, decreasing worker fatigue.