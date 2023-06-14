Sia Partners Introduces SiaGPT

SiaGPT, Revolutionizing Augmented Consulting (Photo: Sia Partners)

Sia Partners is thrilled to unveil SiaGPT, a groundbreaking evolution in our augmented consulting capabilities, poised to transform the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614466455/en/

Designed to expedite consulting workflows, SiaGPT harnesses the power of a cutting-edge information extractor, and prompt engine, operating seamlessly across vast volumes of documents.

"With the unveiling of SiaGPT, we proudly reinforce our core ambition as a next-generation consulting firm to redefine industry norms. We are excited to announce our plans to swiftly introduce new features that harness the immense potential of Generative AI" explains David Martineau, Deputy CEO.

The development of SiaGPT began in late 2021, leveraging a dynamic blend of proprietary datasets - including Sia Partners' invaluable intellectual property - and multimodal LLM technologies from esteemed organizations such as OpenAI and Hugging Face. The solution also incorporates an intuitive prompt interface, enhancing user experience and productivity.

SiaGPT offers unparalleled versatility, catering to two primary deployment environments. It can be utilized on-demand for specific projects, for empowering consultants and industry experts, and used by SiaXperience's copywriters, and compliance subject-matter experts, to achieve superior results. Additionally, SiaGPT can be deployed within pre-defined universes of expertise, spanning diverse domains such as ESG and life sciences.

We are pleased to announce that starting from July 1st, 2023, SiaGPT will be available to clients as a licensed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product. It will be featured alongside a portfolio of a dozen SaaS offerings on Heka.ai, Sia Partners' AI-driven platform, ensuring seamless integration and holistic solutions for our valued clients.

The introduction of SiaGPT reaffirms Sia Partners' unwavering commitment to leadership in AI consulting services. With a team of over 300 AI specialists, data scientists, and data engineers operating in eight centers of excellence, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.

