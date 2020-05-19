Clements Worldwide to Implement Beyontec Suite to Manage Its Business Operations
Beyontec, which specializes in a wide portfolio of technology solutions for the global insurance industry, is proud to announce today that Clements Worldwide will be implementing Beyontec Suite as its core insurance solution.
Beyontec Suite is a workflow-driven core insurance solution that caters to the growing and differentiated needs of the global insurance business. Beyontec's proven delivery proposition and deep industry experience will provide Clements with a core insurance administration platform that comes with the in-built agility to release new products quickly and to deploy them in a way that is compliant with both regulatory mandates and unique customer needs.
Since 1947, Clements Worldwide has been enabling people and organizations to work and operate anywhere in the world with confidence. With its global headquarters in Washington D.C., Clements provides auto, property, health, life, and disability insurance for U.S. expats and organizations based outside the country.
"At Clements, we aspire to be as close to our customers as we can and be able to deliver products meeting their unique needs, wherever they go. With the implementation of Beyontec Suite, we are confident of improving our operational agility and augment our ability to offer quote issuance, policy administration, and claims processing services for expat individuals and organizations as they go international," said Mr. Tarun Chopra, President and CEO, Clements Worldwide.
Commenting on the win, Mr. Vivek Sethia, CEO and Co-founder of Beyontec, said, "We are pleased to enter into a strategic technology partnership with Clements Worldwide. Our customer-centric approach enables us to focus on the immediate and future requirements of Clements Worldwide. Beyontec Suite, with its fully integrated solutions across insurance business, will equip Clements to embed performance management into global operations, become more efficient while enhancing overall customer experience."
Beyontec's flagship product, the Beyontec Suite, is a cloud-based workflow-driven, highly configurable core solution that allows insurers to elevate operations to become more competitive and truly independent.
About Beyontec Solutions
Headquartered in Irving, TX, Beyontec Solutions is a pure-play insurance technology solutions provider at the forefront of helping insurers and MGAs leverage digital for improved process efficiencies, higher customer satisfaction and better growth and margins. With over 12 years of global insurance market experience, Beyontec provides solutions designed to address all aspects of insurance business including policy administration, claims management, billing, financial accounting, reinsurance, and agency management. Beyontec enables insurers to transform their legacy systems into future-ready growth enablers by offering the core solution–Beyontec Suite, the accelerator solutions, and the RPA solutions. These solutions are supported by efficient project management processes and tools, and backed by skilled resources and established facilities across the globe. Learn more at www.beyontec.com.
About Clements Worldwide
Clements Worldwide enables people and organizations the freedom to live and work from anywhere in the world. Since 1947, Clements Worldwide has served millions of expats around the globe with the vision of delivering customized insurance solutions for clients who frequently travel, be it for work or pleasure. Clements is the first company to offer expatriate insurance for U.S. State Department employees, providing U.S. Foreign Service Officers with insurance coverage while on overseas missions. Today the firm offers a wide range of innovative insurance products and services for both organizations and individuals who work and travel across borders. Headquartered in Washington DC, Clements has global presence in Washington, D.C., London, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Dubai. To learn more, visit www.clements.com.
