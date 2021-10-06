Take your dual screen on the road with a portable second monitor

Remote workforces spending ever more time on video calls and toggling between multiple applications are increasingly looking to dual or even multi-monitor set-ups to enhance productivity and simplify their workdays.

So says Charl Van Den Berg, ASUS Product Manager at Tarsus Distribution, who says research that found dual screens enhanced user experience and productivity has become all the more relevant today, as workforces find themselves spending longer and longer hours at their workstations.

“With two or more displays, users find it easier to navigate between documents and applications, and to multitask,” he says. “The extra monitor can allow for one dedicated screen for video calls, while the other is dedicated to background information or meeting notes, for example.”

However, not every home office has the desk space for two or more full-sized monitors. Van Den Berg says a portable monitor presents the ideal compromise – offering dual screen capabilities without crowding the desk.

The ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC is an entry-level portable monitor that delivers the benefits of a dual screen environment with the added advantage that users can take it on the road with them, to enable the same functionality wherever they are.

Described as the world's first portable monitor with a hybrid-signal solution, it only needs a single USB connector cable to be fully compatible with almost any laptop. With a super-slim 8mm profile, and weighing just 0.78kg, ZenScreen MB16AC is also the world's lightest 15.6-inch companion display monitor.

With DisplayWidget software, the ZenScreen MB16AC can automatically sense its orientation and switch the monitor between landscape and portrait modes, with a Full HD panel that delivers 1 920 x 1 080 resolution visuals with outstanding colour reproduction. The device is also flicker free with a blue light filter to ensure a comfortable viewing experience.

An innovative foldable smart case protects the screen and can also be folded into a stand to prop up the monitor in either portrait or landscape orientation.

“Because it is so lightweight and portable, it is easy to carry along in a laptop bag, so you can enjoy an extended desktop on the go,” he says.

For more information about the Asus ZenScreen MB16AC, contact Tarsus Distribution at teamusa@tarsus.co.za